President Donald Trump has sparked fresh health concerns after appearing to slur his words during a White House speech at an event that was celebrating him as the “Undisputed Champion of Coal.” Trump has raised health speculation after slurring his words during a speech at the ceremony where he was crowned the “Undisputed Champion of Coal.” (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP)

Trump’s delivery briefly became unintelligible during the speech for some seconds.

Although the White House has frequently defended the president's health, claiming he is still fit and capable, social media usersclaim the most recent event is part of a larger trend of odd public appearances and inconsistent excuses that have fueled discussion about his suitability for office.

“Undithpuut champion of coal” Video clips of Trump's speech show him beginning a sentence before becoming incoherent for several seconds. In the short stretch, Trump mumbled and appeared to lose his train of thought momentarily.

Trump reads "Undisputed Champion of Coal" and falters. At the White House, he said, “And I'm proud to officially name the undithpuut...” He then paused for a second and continued, “When did this come out, Mr Speaker?”

He received the Washington Coal Club's 'Undisputed Champion of Coal' award during the ceremony in recognition of his work to reduce federal greenhouse gas regulations.

He said, “The undisputed champion of beautiful, clean coal. We have to proceed always -- I don't use the word coal, you know, it needs a PR job because it has had a bad reputation for a while.”

He further praised his own initiatives and added, “It has to be preceded by beautiful, clean coal, OK? We're cleaning it up very good.”

