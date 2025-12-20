Trump's version of The Hunger Games? Why Patriot Games are being criticized

President Donald Trump's announcement of the Patriot Games to mark the U.S. 250th anniversary has sparked strong criticism and is drawing parallels to the dystopian Hunger Games franchise. President Donald Trump sits in the Oval Office with hair similar to President Snow from The Hunger Games 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo(REUTERS)

The Patriot Games were unveiled on December 18 as part of a broader slate of activities planned for the Freedom 250/America250 celebration, which also includes a national state fair on the National Mall and other civic and cultural festivities next year.

Trump’s video announcement described the four-day athletic event as featuring “one young man and one young woman from each state and territory” competing in a televised competition of strength and endurance.

Dystopian comparisons flood social media

Social media users and political commentators compared the Patriot Games to The Hunger Games immediately after the format of the game was announced in the video Trump recorded.

Even though Trump’s version is explicitly non-violent and celebratory, many observers noted that the “one boy and one girl” format invited the analogy.

A political podcast, No Lie With Brian Tyler Cohen writes, "Donald Trump just announced the creation of the “Patriot Games,” an “unprecedented four-day athletic event” with “one young man and one young woman from each state and territory.” The picture included a picture of Trump and a still of District 12 gathered right before the selection of a young lady and a gentleman.

TizzyEnt, a director and editor of films and music videos, wrote, "Trump announces the "Patriot Games" which sound an awful lot like the "Hunger Games."

According to Dagens, the Democratic Party shared a clip of the character President Coriolanus Snow explaining the Hunger Games, comparing him to President Donald Trump.

In the scene, Snow says, “And so it was decreed that each year, the various districts of Panem would offer up, in tribute, one young man and woman to fight to the death in a pageant of honor, courage, and sacrifice.”

The games promote “athletic” and "unity"

Trump said the Patriot Games would be held as part of the Freedom 250 year-long celebration of America’s 250th birthday, designed to showcase youth athletic talent and national unity.

The Freedom 250 website and news coverage describe the Patriot Games as part of the “most spectacular birthday party the world has ever seen,” celebrating American heritage, youth competition and pride in national accomplishments.