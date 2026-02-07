Tumblr down: Thousands complain of issues amid reported outage; ‘let me in’

Tumblr was reportedly down on Friday for thousands of users, as people took to social media to lodge their complaints. At the time of writing, Downdetector noted over 6,000 people facing problems. The Tumblr logo is seen alongside other social media apps. (Pixabay)

As per the site, the issue appeared to be with the app and website. Several people let their frustrations be known in the comments section. “still cant get in. Let me in!,” one person remarked.

On X too, the complaints piled on. One person said, “the first time i feel like going on tumblr in a while and its down.” Another added, “Tumblr dashboard is back but has zero posts except ad telling me to get the app.”

The cause for the outage is not yet known. Tumblr is yet to issue a statement.

(This is a developing story)