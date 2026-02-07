Edit Profile
    Tumblr down: Thousands complain of issues amid reported outage; ‘let me in’

    Tumblr was reportedly down on Friday for thousands of users, as people took to social media to lodge their complaints. 

    Published on: Feb 07, 2026 4:53 AM IST
    By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
    Tumblr was reportedly down on Friday for thousands of users, as people took to social media to lodge their complaints. At the time of writing, Downdetector noted over 6,000 people facing problems.

    The Tumblr logo is seen alongside other social media apps. (Pixabay)

    As per the site, the issue appeared to be with the app and website. Several people let their frustrations be known in the comments section. “still cant get in. Let me in!,” one person remarked.

    On X too, the complaints piled on. One person said, “the first time i feel like going on tumblr in a while and its down.” Another added, “Tumblr dashboard is back but has zero posts except ad telling me to get the app.”

    The cause for the outage is not yet known. Tumblr is yet to issue a statement.

    (This is a developing story)

    • Shuvrajit Das Biswas
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shuvrajit Das Biswas

      Shuvrajit has covered entertainment, US, and India news in his time as a digital journalist, working on trending and long-form immersive content. When off work, he's usually doom scrolling, binge-watching something, or debating online.Read More

