Twitch star Hasan Piker facing backlash after Capital Jewish Museum shooting: Here's why

Hasan Piker is facing massive backlash following a deadly shooting in Washington, D.C. that left two Israeli embassy staff members dead. Following a deadly shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum, Hasan Piker has been criticized for his past comments. (AFP, X/Hasan Piker)

Just two days before the shooting, Piker hosted a livestream with over 20,000 viewers, featuring George ‘Bad Empanada’ Ganitis, who has repeatedly made provocative comments against Israelis. “Hasan is going to get people killed,” one widely shared X post claimed.

“I wish young people today understood how to protest. You will never change society hating half of America or through violence or bigotry,” one X user slammed the Twitch star.

“He also said that the Houthi tactics are justified and said they should win a nobel peace prize,” another pointed out.

Even Jonathan Greenblatt, head of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), directly called out Hasan Piker during a CNN segment in response to the shooting.

“Hasan Piker vs the ADL this is one of those cases where I hope both sides lose,” one X user quipped seeing the clip.

What happened on Wednesday evening at Capital Jewish Museum?

Two staffers from the Israeli Embassy were shot and killed Wednesday evening just outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. Israeli officials called it a “depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the deaths in a statement on X (formerly Twitter). “Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC. We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share. Please pray for the families of the victims,” she said. “We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice.”

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio both condemned the shooting as a “heinous act of antisemitism.”

Authorities have identified the suspect as Elias Rodriguez, who was reportedly heard shouting “Free, free Palestine” after the shooting. He was taken into custody at the scene.

Notably, the shooting happened very close to the FBI’s Washington Field Office.

Interestingly, a CIA spokesperson also confirmed that there was another shooting just outside the headquarters of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Langley, Virginia, on Thursday. CIA security personnel “engaged a person” outside the gates and detained them.