Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Twitch star Hasan Piker facing backlash after Capital Jewish Museum shooting: Here's why

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
May 23, 2025 02:06 AM IST

Twitch's Hasan Piker faces backlash after a deadly shooting in D.C. that killed two Israeli embassy staff. 

Hasan Piker is facing massive backlash following a deadly shooting in Washington, D.C. that left two Israeli embassy staff members dead.

Following a deadly shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum, Hasan Piker has been criticized for his past comments. (AFP, X/Hasan Piker)
Following a deadly shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum, Hasan Piker has been criticized for his past comments. (AFP, X/Hasan Piker)

Just two days before the shooting, Piker hosted a livestream with over 20,000 viewers, featuring George ‘Bad Empanada’ Ganitis, who has repeatedly made provocative comments against Israelis. “Hasan is going to get people killed,” one widely shared X post claimed.

“I wish young people today understood how to protest. You will never change society hating half of America or through violence or bigotry,” one X user slammed the Twitch star.

“He also said that the Houthi tactics are justified and said they should win a nobel peace prize,” another pointed out.

ALSO READ| Who was Yaron Lischinsky? Israeli embassy staffer reported as DC shooting victim

Even Jonathan Greenblatt, head of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), directly called out Hasan Piker during a CNN segment in response to the shooting.

“Hasan Piker vs the ADL this is one of those cases where I hope both sides lose,” one X user quipped seeing the clip.

What happened on Wednesday evening at Capital Jewish Museum?

Two staffers from the Israeli Embassy were shot and killed Wednesday evening just outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. Israeli officials called it a “depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the deaths in a statement on X (formerly Twitter). “Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC. We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share. Please pray for the families of the victims,” she said. “We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice.”

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio both condemned the shooting as a “heinous act of antisemitism.”

Authorities have identified the suspect as Elias Rodriguez, who was reportedly heard shouting “Free, free Palestine” after the shooting. He was taken into custody at the scene.

ALSO READ| FBI examines writings linked to suspect in killing of two Israel embassy aides

Notably, the shooting happened very close to the FBI’s Washington Field Office.

Interestingly, a CIA spokesperson also confirmed that there was another shooting just outside the headquarters of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Langley, Virginia, on Thursday. CIA security personnel “engaged a person” outside the gates and detained them.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
News / World News / US News / Twitch star Hasan Piker facing backlash after Capital Jewish Museum shooting: Here's why
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 23, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On