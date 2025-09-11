Search
Thu, Sept 11, 2025
Two killed, three injured in store shootout at East Oakland, hours after Charlie Kirk's killing

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 11, 2025 10:38 am IST

Oakland shooting: Two suspected robbers were killed and three others wounded before being taken into custody.

A botched robbery attempt at a Cash 4 Gold store in East Oakland erupted into a deadly shootout Wednesday night, leaving two people dead and three others injured, according to the Oakland Police Officers’ Association.

Police have taken 3 people into custody after the Oakland shooting.(Representational image)
Police said five men entered the store on International Boulevard around 8 pm, and one of them drew a gun on the clerk. The clerk pulled out his own firearm, sparking what officials described as a “prolonged gun battle.”

Two suspected robbers were killed and three others wounded before being taken into custody. The store clerk was also injured but is expected to recover, police said. The conditions of the three suspects remain unclear.

“This was a major gun battle in the middle of a busy commercial corridor,” said Sam Singer, spokesperson for the Oakland Police Officers’ Association.

The Oakland shooting unfolded on the same day conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during a Utah college event, a separate incident that authorities are investigating as a “political assassination.” Both episodes have drawn national attention amid growing concerns over gun violence across the United States.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
