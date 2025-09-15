Tyler Robinson death penalty row: What Charlie Kirk said about public execution. Details out

Both Utah Governor Spencer Cox and President Donald Trump have called for the death penalty for the suspect in the shooting of Charlie Kirk. Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested on suspicion of the crimes of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, and obstruction of justice. He will be charged this week. Tyler Robinson was arrested for fatally shooting Charlie Kirk on Wednesday(AFP)

Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA and a close Trump ally, was shot in the neck on Wednesday while speaking at an outdoor event at Utah Valley University.

“We’re interviewing all kinds of people, everyone that knows him, and trying to learn more about what that motive actually was,” Cox told CNN’s State of the Union.

President Trump told Fox & Friends: “I hope they give him the death penalty," further adding that Kirk was ‘like a son’.

Utah's death penalty rules

Eligible cases: The death penalty can be imposed only for aggravated murder, as defined under Utah Code Section 76-5-202.

Prosecution requirements: Prosecutors must file a formal notice to seek the death penalty within 60 days of arraignment.

Jury decision: A unanimous jury recommendation is required to impose a death sentence.

Deadlocked jury: If the jury cannot agree unanimously, the defendant automatically receives a sentence of life imprisonment instead.

What was the last time the death penalty was carried out in Utah?

The last time the death penalty was carried out in Utah was August 8, 2024, when Taberon Honie was executed by lethal injection. This marked the first execution in Utah since 2010, when Ronnie Lee Gardner was executed by firing squad.

What did Charlie Kirk say about public execution?

Now, Kirk's stance on the death penalty has surfaced. During an exchange, the conservative activist was asked how he supported a ‘limited government’ while also believing that it should have the power to execute people.

"I believe in a small but strong government and, for the record, I believe that someone who took a life should have their life taken," Kirk told the student.

"Under every circumstance?" the student asked Kirk. "Under most, yeah," Kirk responded.

"Why is it that if you kill 10 people, such a morally different thing than killing one person?" Kirk asked the student. "We as conservatives try to strive for blind justice. Those on the left will argue for social justice. … We, as conservatives, believe in the ideal that you shall not favor administrative justice just because of your skin color, background, wealth, so on and so forth."