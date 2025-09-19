Tyreek Hill allegations: Amazon mentions ‘wife-beating’, divorce during Bills vs Dolphins - Watch

The Amazon broadcast turned bizarre, all of a sudden, during the Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins game on Thursday. While Tyreek Hill was busy on the field, commentators brought up his divorce and domestic violence allegations. Josh Allen and co ultimately won the game 31-21. Tyreek Hill in action against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday(Getty Images via AFP)

Hill's estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, has filed for divorce. She alleged that the Dolphins WR became violent two months after they got married in November 2023. She also mentioned physical abuse, adding that his actions caused a cut and a bruise.

Vaccaro noted that Tyreek Hill threw her to the flood, ‘twisting her intimate body parts, ripping her hair out, and grabbing anything on her person he could get a hold of’. She claimed that the 31-year-old was an absent father.

Amazon mentions Tyreek Hill's domestic case on broadcast

Meanwhile, broadcasters on Thursday brought up the Dolphins star's divorce and the allegations against him during the Bills game.

“Yikes: The Amazon broadcast started talking about Tyreek Hill's allegations during tonight's game. A bizarre and unusual thing to do 😬😳” one person commented on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. They also attached a video.

“Yo the Amazon Prime crew bringing up Tyreek Hill’s legal issues is so f***ed up and unnecessary. For what reason do you do that in the 4th quarter of a prime time game???” a second one asked.

Hill is yet to issue a statement on the broadcast.

In a comment to TMZ, Hill's attorney had said the court filing is an attempt by Vaccaro, her mother and legal representation to get more money from Hill.

"These new allegations are further proof that Ms. Vacarro and/or her counsel are set on partaking in a smear campaign in hopes that Mr. Hill will settle and give she and her counsel an unreasonable and unwarranted amount of money," attorney Julius B. Collins said. "Mr. Hill will not be moved by this and awaits his day in Court to present his evidence."

(With Reuters inputs)