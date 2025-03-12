UC Davis, Yale and Columbia: List of 60 colleges and universities under investigation for antisemitism claims

The United States Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights sent out a letter to 60 college and universities, including University of California Davis and Yale University, regarding an investigation into alleged "antisemitic discrimination and harassment" on the school's campuses. Protestors march to demand the release of Mahmoud Khalil on March 11, 2025 in New York City. Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate and pro-Palestinian activist arrested by immigration officers.(Getty Images via AFP)

In a statement released on Monday, the department wrote that the letter was sent to warn the institutions of "potential enforcement actions if they do not fulfill their obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act to protect Jewish students on campus."

“The Department is deeply disappointed that Jewish students studying on elite U.S. campuses continue to fear for their safety amid the relentless antisemitic eruptions that have severely disrupted campus life for more than a year. University leaders must do better,” Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in the statement . “U.S. colleges and universities benefit from enormous public investments funded by U.S. taxpayers. That support is a privilege and it is contingent on scrupulous adherence to federal antidiscrimination laws.”

List of colleges and universities that received letters from the Office for Civil Rights

American University

Arizona State University

Boston University

Brown University

California State University, Sacramento

Chapman University

Columbia University

Cornell University

Drexel University

Eastern Washington University

Emerson College

George Mason University

Harvard University

Illinois Wesleyan University

Indiana University, Bloomington

Johns Hopkins University

Lafayette College

Lehigh University

Middlebury College

Muhlenberg College

Northwestern University

Ohio State University

Pacific Lutheran University

Pomona College

Portland State University

Princeton University

Rutgers University

Rutgers University-Newark

Santa Monica College

Sarah Lawrence College

Stanford University

State University of New York Binghamton

State University of New York Rockland

State University of New York, Purchase

Swarthmore College

Temple University

The New School

Tufts University

Tulane University

Union College

University of California Davis

University of California San Diego

University of California Santa Barbara

University of California, Berkeley

University of Cincinnati

University of Hawaii at Manoa

University of Massachusetts Amherst

University of Michigan

University of Minnesota, Twin Cities

University of North Carolina

University of South Florida

University of Southern California

University of Tampa

University of Tennessee

University of Virginia

University of Washington-Seattle

University of Wisconsin, Madison

Wellesley College

Whitman College

Yale University