UC Davis, Yale and Columbia: List of 60 colleges and universities under investigation for antisemitism claims
UC Davis, Yale and Columbia are among the 60 college and universities under investigation by Education Department for antisemitism claims.
The United States Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights sent out a letter to 60 college and universities, including University of California Davis and Yale University, regarding an investigation into alleged "antisemitic discrimination and harassment" on the school's campuses.
In a statement released on Monday, the department wrote that the letter was sent to warn the institutions of "potential enforcement actions if they do not fulfill their obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act to protect Jewish students on campus."
“The Department is deeply disappointed that Jewish students studying on elite U.S. campuses continue to fear for their safety amid the relentless antisemitic eruptions that have severely disrupted campus life for more than a year. University leaders must do better,” Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in the statement . “U.S. colleges and universities benefit from enormous public investments funded by U.S. taxpayers. That support is a privilege and it is contingent on scrupulous adherence to federal antidiscrimination laws.”
List of colleges and universities that received letters from the Office for Civil Rights
American University
Arizona State University
Boston University
Brown University
California State University, Sacramento
Chapman University
Columbia University
Cornell University
Drexel University
Eastern Washington University
Emerson College
George Mason University
Harvard University
Illinois Wesleyan University
Indiana University, Bloomington
Johns Hopkins University
Lafayette College
Lehigh University
Middlebury College
Muhlenberg College
Northwestern University
Ohio State University
Pacific Lutheran University
Pomona College
Portland State University
Princeton University
Rutgers University
Rutgers University-Newark
Santa Monica College
Sarah Lawrence College
Stanford University
State University of New York Binghamton
State University of New York Rockland
State University of New York, Purchase
Swarthmore College
Temple University
The New School
Tufts University
Tulane University
Union College
University of California Davis
University of California San Diego
University of California Santa Barbara
University of California, Berkeley
University of Cincinnati
University of Hawaii at Manoa
University of Massachusetts Amherst
University of Michigan
University of Minnesota, Twin Cities
University of North Carolina
University of South Florida
University of Southern California
University of Tampa
University of Tennessee
University of Virginia
University of Washington-Seattle
University of Wisconsin, Madison
Wellesley College
Whitman College
Yale University