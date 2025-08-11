UCLA under fire as student curses ICE, Trump admin in ‘disgraceful’ commencement speech, ‘Narcissistic behavior’

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has come under fire after a video that has surfaced on social media shows their Valedictorian Jamie Han cursing the ICE and the Trump administration during a speech, while people who appeared to be teachers seated next to her nodded in agreement. The speech took place at UCLA's College of Letters and Science commencement ceremony during June 13-15, 2025. UCLA under fire as student curses ICE, Trump admin in ‘disgraceful’ commencement speech (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)(AFP)

Han, a first-generation immigrant and communications graduate, is heard saying, “Education, free speech, and democracy itself is being threatened by the very institutions that claim to value it, and in a country that not only refuses to protect, but actively persecutes, scapegoats, and villainizes the indisputable backbone of immigrants who make America what it is.”

“Which as a first-generation immigrant myself, and as a now citizen who has the privilege of not having to fear for my life every second of the day, and as a communication major of all things, preaching up here about the importance of using your education and using your voice,” she added.

“Excuse my language, but to that I say, fu** ICE and fu** the Trump administration,” Han concluded, as people beside her nodded in agreement and the crowd erupted with cheers and applause.

Here’s the speech:

‘None of these universities should be given one dime of our tax dollars’

An X user shared part of the speech with the caption, “UCLA student Jamie Han curses at ICE and at the Trump administration during her disgraceful graduation speech.” The user claimed Han is “a Chinese-American actress with a degree in hating America” who “wants our country ruined by illegals,” and called for her deportation.

Many blasted Han in the comment section of the above video. “UCLA receives funding from US federal taxpayers to not only teach and allow but SUPPORT students to get up and spew things like this about the United States of America! Send her back to China and fire that professor who is blatantly supporting what is being said,” one user wrote. “The larger problem is people behind her nodding and clapping. Colleges are stuffed with academics that are promoting this view,” another user said. One wrote, “Graduation speeches 2025. This is pathetic. I don't remember any of this when President Obama deported millions (legally). Hypocrisy again?”

“Just imagine the little sisters and brothers in that audience, there to watch their siblings graduate, and forced to listen to this America hating twat with a microphone. Shame on UCLA,” one user wrote, while another said, “These pretentious academics are in for a rude awakening. Truth is… higher education is long overdue for a correction both financially and ideologically. These overpaid self-righteous liberals are quickly becoming dispensable. AI and blue collar trades will rule this century.” One wrote, “More proof that none of these universities should be given one dime of our tax dollars! And it’s time to stop the government from giving student loans completely!”

“This is not appropriate at any graduation. Narcissistic behavior,” wrote one user. Another said, “She should be deported”.

‘She can’t be deported any more than you can’

However, some users confronted those slamming Han, saying she cannot be deported as she is a US citizen. “Deport her “back”? If she’s a U.S. citizen, she can’t be deported any more than you can, and enjoys the same privilege of freedom of speech that you do on this platform. Even if she took the naturalization oath (which imposes special requirements) it’s unlikely that saying “fu** ICE and fu** the trump administration” rises to the standard of contradicting that oath,” one user wrote. “Her home country is the USA as she was born here. How do you expect to deport her to a foreign country that she doesn’t know?” another said. “She is an American citizen with 1st amendment rights,” one user noted.