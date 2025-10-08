Mumbai, The United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday visited the Yash Raj Films Studios in suburban Andheri and announced that major Indian production houses including the YRF will make movies across locations in the UK. UK PM Starmer visits YRF Studios in Mumbai, bats for deepening film collaboration

The UK PM, on a two-day visit to India, was accompanied by a delegation of his country's film industry including representatives of the British Film Institute, British Film Commission, Pinewood Studios, Elstree Studios and Civic Studios.

Flying in from London earlier in the day, Starmer drove to the YRF Studios amid heavy police security.

He met several Indian producers including YRF CEO Akshaye Widhwani, YRF chairperson Aditya Chopra’s actor wife Rani Mukerji, Dinesh Vijan from Maddock Films, Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment and Apoorva Mehta of Dharma Productions, among others, a source said.

“Bollywood is back in Britain, and it is bringing jobs, investment and opportunity, all while showcasing the UK as a world-class destination for global filmmaking. This is exactly the kind of partnership our trade deal with India is destined to unlock – driving growth, strengthening cultural ties and delivering for communities across the country,” the UK PM said in a statement.

The meeting between Starmer and Indian producers lasted for about 30 to 40 minutes, a source said.

YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani said they were honoured to host the UK PM.

“The UK holds a very special place in our hearts and some of our most iconic films, including ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ were shot in this beautiful and incredibly hospitable country.

"We were honoured to host the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at YRF today to ink this pact and also had the pleasure to discuss how India and the UK could come together to push the content landscape globally,” Widhani said.

Yash Raj Films said they aim to bring their major productions across locations in the UK from early 2026.

“It is truly special to reignite YRF and UK’s filming ties in the 30th anniversary of DDLJ a film that is synonymous to UK-India’s relationship. Our company is currently producing a stage adaptation of DDLJ, the English musical titled ‘Come Fall in Love’ in the UK too,” Widhani said.

“So, we are thrilled to join hands with the UK again and return to filming in the country that has always been extremely kind to us. The UK's infrastructure, technology and talent is unmatched," he noted.

The initiative comes as YRF Studios prepares to celebrate 20 years of operations in India, on October 12.

The film production and distribution company, known for movies such as “Kabhi Kabhie”, “Chandni”, “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”, “Darr”, “Dhoom”, “Veer Zaara”, “Ek Tha Tiger”, “War”, and “Pathaan” among others, was founded by the late filmmaker Yash Chopra in 1970. He built the YRF Studios in Andheri in 2005.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.