UnitedHealth CEO murder: Suspect Luigi Mangione's ‘angry outburst’ on court trip reveals his life details

Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old suspect charged with murdering Brian Thompson, a top UnitedHealth executive, briefly struggled with officers and “shouted angrily” while being escorted into a Pennsylvania courthouse on Tuesday, Reuters reported. Police revealed that Luigi Mangione was carrying a handwritten manifesto at the time of his arrest, which provided insight into his mindset. Luigi Mangione, 26, a suspect in the New York City killing of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson. (via REUTERS)

According to The New York Times, a report by the New York City Police said Luigi Mangione viewed the killing as a justified act against perceived corruption in the healthcare industry.

Luigi Mangione turned to reporters and yelled, in part, "...completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people!" before deputies intervened. It remains unclear what he was referring to. His arrest the day before had ended a widespread manhunt, and authorities have since begun piecing together his potential motives.

During the court hearing, Mangione's defence lawyer informed the judge that his client would oppose extradition to New York, where he faces murder and other charges. This move may delay his transfer by weeks but is unlikely to prevent it. For now, Mangione remains jailed in Pennsylvania, where he faces additional gun and forgery charges.

His lawyer, Tom Dickey, announced at a press conference that Mangione intends to plead not guilty.

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, the insurance division of UnitedHealth and one of the largest health insurers in the US, was fatally shot on December 4 outside a Manhattan hotel. Authorities described the attack as targeted, prompting the manhunt that culminated in Mangione's arrest.

Thompson’s killing has amplified frustrations among Americans grappling with unaffordable medical care and claim denials. A father of two, Thompson had been UnitedHealthcare’s CEO since April 2021, capping a 20-year career with the company. He was in New York to attend UnitedHealth’s annual investor conference.

More details about Luigi Mangione

- Luigi Mangione experienced chronic back pain that significantly impacted his daily life, according to friends, social media posts, and various news reports. His X profile features a background image of an X-ray showing what appear to be screws and plates in his lower back.

- He worked as a data engineer at the car-buying website TrueCar from 2022 to late 2023. According to a colleague, Mangione took a two-month leave in mid-2023 due to back-related health issues.

- A colleague, speaking anonymously to Reuters, described Mangione as exceptionally intelligent and friendly. The company offered health insurance options through UnitedHealth and other providers like Aetna.

- According to R J Martin, the community's founder quoted by Reuters, Mangione lived at the Surfbreak co-living community in Honolulu for the first half of 2022. There, he participated in activities such as surfing, hiking, rock climbing, and leading a book club.

- Martin explained that Mangione's back pain was due to misaligned vertebrae pinching his spinal cord. Mangione eventually returned to the mainland for surgery.

- After June or July 2022, Mangione stopped communicating with the Surfbreak community, going "radio silent," Martin told Civil Beat. Martin later told MSNBC that Mangione never exhibited any signs of violent behaviour during his time in the community.

(With inputs from Reuters)