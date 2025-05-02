Unlocking Alice in Disney Dreamlight Valley: A step-by-step guide

In Disney’s Dreamlight Valley, if you’ve unlocked the door to the Wonderland realm with 15,000 Dreamlight, you will finally be able to begin your quest to unlock Alice. However, there’s more magic involved in this quest. You can finally start your quest to unlock Alice in Disney's Dreamlight Valley once you've used 15,000 Dreamlight to unlock the Wonderland realm's door.(AP/representative )

After getting rid of the Night Thorns, the door with shrink down and a white rabbit will appear out of it. Merlin will tell you to go after it and you’ll have to chase it around the valley before falling into a rabbit hole and spawning in Wonderland. You will meet Alice in the new Wonderland realm, but you will be required to complete her quests to invite her to your valley.

How to complete the Wonders of Wonderland quest?

Alice will tell you to follow her to the Queen of Hearts’ garden, but she will disappear while you follow her, and then you’ll have to trace her footprints to get to the Cheshire Cat’s tree. He will then offer to help you find Alice, but you need to find three cat faces around the realm before he helps you.

When you’re done collecting all three faces – which isn’t as difficult as it sounds – the Cheshire Cat will tell you to gather these ingredients from chests:

- 1 x Lemon

- 1 x Butter

- 1 x Tea Leaves

- 1 x Wonderland Salt

- 1 x Wonderland Sugar

- 1 x more Wonderland Sugar

Chests won’t appear at random in the Wonderland realm, therefore, you would have to go to the forest and search for bright pink items – such as rocks, logs, and bushes – and interact with them to turn them into chests which will have your ingredients. You won’t have to struggle to find these chests, as the items to interact with will be highlighted in pink.

Take the ingredients back to the Cheshire Cat and he will tell you to cook a Spicy Moment, a Sweet Moment, and ‘More Time’ with the help of these ingredients. The Cat will also give you the recipes for each of them.

Ingredients to make a Spicy Moment:

- 1 x Wonderland Salt

- 1 x Wonderland sugar

- 1 x more wonderland sugar

- 1 x tea leaves

Ingredients to make a Sweet Moment:

- 1 x Butter

- 1 x Jam

- 1 x Lemon

How to bake More Time from the Moments:

- Combine Spicy Moment, Sweet Moment, and the Wonderous Pocket Watch

- Eat the "More Time" meal you've created

After all of that, follow Alice’s footsteps to find your way around the forest. You will then reach the Queen of Hearts’ garden, where you will have to pull four levers around the Queen of Hearts’ labyrinth. These will naturally pop up on your path and when you’ve reached the exit of the labyrinth, you can find Alice – who has somehow shrunk from the last time you saw her.

To bring Alice back to her normal size, she would tell you to go back to the Cheshire Cat and craft a bottle of ‘Contrary Perfume.’ To make the perfume, you will need four ingredients:

- A jar of Heart Candies

- Discontinued Seeds (which you can get from the matriarch of the singing flowers)

- A small blue mushroom (which you can get from the big blue mushroom at the beginning o the realm)

- The Wonderland Plaque (which you can get by answering the questions asked by a bird with a pencil for a head that sits on top of a stack of books)

After you craft the contrary perfume and bring back Alice to her normal size, she’ll ask for your help in freeing some woodland creatures stuck in crates in the garden. Unfortunately, the boxes will be locked and you’ll have to find their keys hidden on the table. To find the keys, you will require a lovely dice, lost marbles, and a pack of playing cards. Here’s where you can find all of these:

- The lovely dice are on the floor by the white rose bushes to the right of the entrance to this area.

- The playing cards can be found to the left of the table

- The lost marbles are in the back right-hand corner

After you interact with these, you will shink down and find the four keys under some objects on the table. Take the keys back to Alice and free the animals, which will then end the Teeny Tiny Problems quest.

How to complete the Leaving Wonderland quest?

The mess that the animals made after they were freed have to be cleaned and now you’ll have to paint the roses red, clear up any smashed plates, and sort out the burrow holes before you can talk to Alice again.

After doing all of this, Alice will tell you to go back to the Cheshire Cat and speak to him about getting some help leaving the realm. The Cat will vaguely explain that you’ll need to light the correct colourful mushrooms at the entrance of the realm to spawn the exit door. Since the door is tiny, Alice will give you the contrary perfume to enlarge the door’s size, so you can walk out.

When you’re back to the valley safely, you can now place Alice’s house which will cost you 5,000 Star Coins to build. As soon as you have the ‘Welcome Alice’ popup on your screen, you can then invite her to your valley.