UPS plane crash: What is MD-11 cargo jet's fuel capacity? Louisville mayor's post sparks row

Following the crash of United Parcel Service (UPS) cargo jet at Louisville International Airport, Kentucky, shortly after takeoff at 5:15 p.m. local time, a huge fire erupted in the area. Amid that, Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg said in a post on X that the plane was carrying "280,000 gallons of fuel." This photo provided by Chuck Fugate shows thick, black smoke rising after reports of a plane crash at Louisville International Airport.(AP)

The post caused a row, as the MD-11 cargo jet that crashed in Louisville can carry around 36,000 gallons of fuel, which comes to around 300,000 pounds. Governor Greenberg most likely wrote gallons in place of pounds by mistake.

“Rachel and I are praying for victims of the UPS plane that crashed during takeoff at 5:15 p.m. We have every emergency agency responding to the scene. There are multiple injuries, and the fire is still burning,” Mayor Greenberg said.

"The plane was carrying 280,000 gallons of fuel," he added. " We’ll have a briefing soon with Governor Beshear." And it was this mention of “280,000 gallons” that caused the confusion.

Mayor Greenberg also confirmed multiple injuries and the fire from the plane crash was still burning, as it was filled with fuel during takeoff. Earlier, UPS had said in a post on X that the plane had three crew members on board when it crashed.

UPS operates its primary hub in Worldport, in Louisville, and uses the airport extensively.

What We Know About The Aircraft

The aircraft that crashed after takeoff at Louisville airport was operated by the United Parcel Service, the company confirmed in a post on X. It was on its way to Honolulu from Louisville, flight radar information showed.

"The last signal from the aircraft, received at 22:13 UTC (17:13 local time), showed a speed of 184 knots at ground altitude," Flight Radar said in a post on X.

The FAA and the ATC are investigating the crash.