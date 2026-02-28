A look at flights suspended, airports and airspaces closed amid strikes on Iran; Here's what travellers must know
The US and Israel's military action against Iran has escalated tensions in the Middle East, causing widespread flight suspensions and airspace closures.
The US and Israel have launched an attack on Iran, leading to a significant escalation of tensions in the Middle East. This coordinated military action has resulted in widespread flight suspensions and the closure of airspace throughout the region. Washington has characterized this joint operation as essential for neutralizing imminent threats, which has heightened concerns regarding the potential for a larger conflict with Iran. In response, airlines and aviation authorities have acted promptly to safeguard civilian air traffic.
Multiple explosions were reported throughout Tehran following what officials characterized as significant military operations. According to Iranian media, several missiles impacted locations such as University Street and the Jomhouri district within the capital. Smoke was seen ascending from various sections of the city, and additional explosions were noted in the northern Seyyed Khandan neighborhood.
Attacks were also reported in other provinces, including Ilam in western Iran, hinting at a nationwide operation.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel conducted an attack on Iran to eliminate what he referred to as an "existential threat." He further mentioned that collaborative efforts between Washington and Tel Aviv would transform the security dynamics of the region.
One of the locations reportedly targeted in Tehran was in proximity to offices associated with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to a report by Al Jazeera. Iranian officials indicated that Khamenei had been relocated to a secure site. Following the strikes, cellphone communications were disrupted in various areas of the capital.
Also Read: US Navy's Fifth Fleet HQ attacked in Bahrain? Video goes viral as Iran vows retaliation
Iran vows retaliation; Israel activates air defences
Shortly after the commencement of the Israel-Iran offensive, explosions were reported in northern Israel as air defense systems intercepted incoming Iranian missiles. Sirens were activated in several regions of the country, and a state of emergency was declared.
An Iranian official informed media that Tehran was preparing a "crushing" retaliation. State television announced that Iran's attack plans would entail a “strong response” against Israel.
The Israeli military issued a preemptive alert, cautioning citizens about potential missile launches directed at the country. At the time of this report, there were no immediate reports of casualties from either side.
US, Israel attack Iran: A look at flights suspension and airspaces closure in region
The escalating confrontation between the US and Iran resulted in immediate disruptions to commercial aviation throughout West Asia.
Israel completely closed its airspace to civilian flights. The Israel Airports Authority advised the public to refrain from going to airports until further notice.
US, Israel launch attack on Iran: Flights halted and airspaces closed in region
The intensifying confrontation between the US and Iran has resulted in immediate interruptions in commercial aviation throughout West Asia.
Israel has completely closed its airspace to civilian flights. The Israel Airports Authority has advised the public to refrain from visiting airports until further notice.
Several international airlines have announced flight suspensions, according to a report by The Guardian:
Wizz Air has suspended all flights to and from Israel, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Amman until March 7.
Lufthansa has ceased operations to and from Dubai, Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Muscat for the weekend.
KLM has cancelled flights from Amsterdam to Tel Aviv.
Oman Air has suspended all flights to Iran and Israel.
Kuwait has halted all flights to Iran until further notice.
Iraq’s Ministry of Transport has also closed its national airspace due to concerns over escalation.
The US Embassy in Qatar has issued a shelter-in-place advisory for its staff and has recommended that American citizens do the same. Aviation analysts have cautioned that extended US attacks on Iran today could severely disrupt regional air corridors, impacting routes between Europe and Asia.
Flights cancelled and suspended
British Airways
Cancelled flights to Tel Aviv and Bahrain until and including March 3
Cancelled service to Amman (Saturday)
IndiGo
Temporarily suspended all flights to and from the Middle East until 0000 hrs IST
Services suspended to and from:
Dubai
Jeddah
Doha
Abu Dhabi
Dammam
Bahrain
Sharjah
Kuwait
Ras Al-Khaimah
Air India
Suspended all flights to all destinations in the Middle East
Delhi–Tel Aviv flight diverted back to Mumbai
Aegean Airlines
Suspended flights to and from:
Tel Aviv (Israel)
Beirut (Lebanon)
Erbil (Iraq)
Suspension in effect until March 2
Lufthansa
Suspended flights to and from Dubai (Saturday and Sunday)
Temporarily halted routes to:
Tel Aviv
Beirut
Oman
Suspensions until March 7
Air France
Cancelled flights to and from:
Tel Aviv
Beirut
Iberia
Cancelled flights to Tel Aviv
Wizz Air
Suspended flights to and from:
Israel
Dubai
Abu Dhabi
Amman
Suspension effective immediately (until same date referenced in report
Russian Air Carriers
Suspended flights to:
Iran
Israel
KLM
Cancelled Amsterdam–Tel Aviv flight scheduled for Saturday
Brought forward suspension of the route
Oman Air
Suspended all flights to Baghdad
Kuwait Aviation Authority
Halted all flights to Iran until further notice
Flights Diverted / Re-routed / Disrupted
Qatar Airways
Some flights departed, circled over Kuwait or Saudi Arabia, returned to Qatari airspace, and circled off Doha
Temporarily halted air traffic as a precaution
Virgin Atlantic
Temporarily avoiding Iraqi airspace
Some flights re-routed
SpiceJet
Warned some flights may be affected due to Dubai (DXB) airspace closure
Emirates Airline
Regional airspace closures caused disruption to several Emirates flights
flydubai
Some flights impacted due to temporary regional airspace closures
London Gatwick Airport
Warned of potential delays or cancellations due to Middle East airspace restrictions
Expected disruption to Qatar and Emirates flights
No cancellations reported at the time
Airspace closures
Israel – Closed airspace to civilian aircraft
Iran – Airspace effectively empty (per flight maps)
Iraq – Closed airspace
Jordan – Closed airspace
Dubai (DXB) – Airspace closure reported
United Arab Emirates – “Partially and temporarily” closed airspace
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She is currently working as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta has placed a strong emphasis on team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She earned bachelor's and master's degree from Delhi University, and pursued PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). When not at work, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities.Read More