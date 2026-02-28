A look at flights suspended, airports and airspaces closed amid strikes on Iran; Here's what travellers must know

The US and Israel have launched an attack on Iran, leading to a significant escalation of tensions in the Middle East. This coordinated military action has resulted in widespread flight suspensions and the closure of airspace throughout the region. Washington has characterized this joint operation as essential for neutralizing imminent threats, which has heightened concerns regarding the potential for a larger conflict with Iran. In response, airlines and aviation authorities have acted promptly to safeguard civilian air traffic. US and Israel attack Iran: Smoke billows from the Azadi Square area following the pre-emptive strike from Israel and the United States, in Tehran on Saturday. (WANA via Reuters/ANI Video Grab) (WANA via Reuters/ANI Video Grab)

Multiple explosions were reported throughout Tehran following what officials characterized as significant military operations. According to Iranian media, several missiles impacted locations such as University Street and the Jomhouri district within the capital. Smoke was seen ascending from various sections of the city, and additional explosions were noted in the northern Seyyed Khandan neighborhood.

Attacks were also reported in other provinces, including Ilam in western Iran, hinting at a nationwide operation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel conducted an attack on Iran to eliminate what he referred to as an "existential threat." He further mentioned that collaborative efforts between Washington and Tel Aviv would transform the security dynamics of the region.

One of the locations reportedly targeted in Tehran was in proximity to offices associated with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to a report by Al Jazeera. Iranian officials indicated that Khamenei had been relocated to a secure site. Following the strikes, cellphone communications were disrupted in various areas of the capital.

Also Read: US Navy's Fifth Fleet HQ attacked in Bahrain? Video goes viral as Iran vows retaliation

Iran vows retaliation; Israel activates air defences Shortly after the commencement of the Israel-Iran offensive, explosions were reported in northern Israel as air defense systems intercepted incoming Iranian missiles. Sirens were activated in several regions of the country, and a state of emergency was declared.

An Iranian official informed media that Tehran was preparing a "crushing" retaliation. State television announced that Iran's attack plans would entail a “strong response” against Israel.

The Israeli military issued a preemptive alert, cautioning citizens about potential missile launches directed at the country. At the time of this report, there were no immediate reports of casualties from either side.

US, Israel attack Iran: A look at flights suspension and airspaces closure in region The escalating confrontation between the US and Iran resulted in immediate disruptions to commercial aviation throughout West Asia.

Israel completely closed its airspace to civilian flights. The Israel Airports Authority advised the public to refrain from going to airports until further notice.

US, Israel launch attack on Iran: Flights halted and airspaces closed in region The intensifying confrontation between the US and Iran has resulted in immediate interruptions in commercial aviation throughout West Asia.

Israel has completely closed its airspace to civilian flights. The Israel Airports Authority has advised the public to refrain from visiting airports until further notice.

Several international airlines have announced flight suspensions, according to a report by The Guardian:

Wizz Air has suspended all flights to and from Israel, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Amman until March 7.

Lufthansa has ceased operations to and from Dubai, Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Muscat for the weekend.

KLM has cancelled flights from Amsterdam to Tel Aviv.

Oman Air has suspended all flights to Iran and Israel.

Kuwait has halted all flights to Iran until further notice.

Iraq’s Ministry of Transport has also closed its national airspace due to concerns over escalation.

The US Embassy in Qatar has issued a shelter-in-place advisory for its staff and has recommended that American citizens do the same. Aviation analysts have cautioned that extended US attacks on Iran today could severely disrupt regional air corridors, impacting routes between Europe and Asia.

Flights cancelled and suspended British Airways

Cancelled flights to Tel Aviv and Bahrain until and including March 3

Cancelled service to Amman (Saturday)

IndiGo

Temporarily suspended all flights to and from the Middle East until 0000 hrs IST

Services suspended to and from:

Dubai

Jeddah

Doha

Abu Dhabi

Dammam

Bahrain

Sharjah

Kuwait

Ras Al-Khaimah

Air India

Suspended all flights to all destinations in the Middle East

Delhi–Tel Aviv flight diverted back to Mumbai

Aegean Airlines

Suspended flights to and from:

Tel Aviv (Israel)

Beirut (Lebanon)

Erbil (Iraq)

Suspension in effect until March 2

Lufthansa

Suspended flights to and from Dubai (Saturday and Sunday)

Temporarily halted routes to:

Tel Aviv

Beirut

Oman

Suspensions until March 7

Air France

Cancelled flights to and from:

Tel Aviv

Beirut

Iberia

Cancelled flights to Tel Aviv

Wizz Air

Suspended flights to and from:

Israel

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Amman

Suspension effective immediately (until same date referenced in report

Russian Air Carriers

Suspended flights to:

Iran

Israel

KLM

Cancelled Amsterdam–Tel Aviv flight scheduled for Saturday

Brought forward suspension of the route

Oman Air

Suspended all flights to Baghdad

Kuwait Aviation Authority

Halted all flights to Iran until further notice

Flights Diverted / Re-routed / Disrupted Qatar Airways

Some flights departed, circled over Kuwait or Saudi Arabia, returned to Qatari airspace, and circled off Doha

Temporarily halted air traffic as a precaution

Virgin Atlantic

Temporarily avoiding Iraqi airspace

Some flights re-routed

SpiceJet

Warned some flights may be affected due to Dubai (DXB) airspace closure

Emirates Airline

Regional airspace closures caused disruption to several Emirates flights

flydubai

Some flights impacted due to temporary regional airspace closures

London Gatwick Airport

Warned of potential delays or cancellations due to Middle East airspace restrictions

Expected disruption to Qatar and Emirates flights

No cancellations reported at the time

Airspace closures Israel – Closed airspace to civilian aircraft

Iran – Airspace effectively empty (per flight maps)

Iraq – Closed airspace

Jordan – Closed airspace

Dubai (DXB) – Airspace closure reported

United Arab Emirates – “Partially and temporarily” closed airspace