Hong Kong lashed out Wednesday at the US House of Representatives for passing a bill that could potentially shut the Chinese city's trade outposts across the United States. US bill on Hong Kong trade offices draws rebuke from city

The US House voted overwhelmingly in favour of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office Certification Act, which would require a review of the privileges, exemptions and immunities enjoyed by the city's trade offices located in New York, Washington and San Francisco.

If they are not found to be operating with "a high degree of autonomy" from China, the offices would have to shut within 180 days.

The bill must be passed by the Senate before it can be signed into effect by President Joe Biden.

But its House passage drew a sharp rebuke from Hong Kong's secretary of commerce on Wednesday, who said there was "no reason" for it.

"It is purely political slander the law safeguarding the national security of Hong Kong," Algernon Yau told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the Hong Kong government condemned the House of Representatives, saying that its "fact-twisting attack on Hong Kong... grossly interferes in the affairs of Hong Kong".

The former British colony was once considered one of the freest corners of China due to a mini-constitution that protected certain rights and freedoms unheard of on the mainland.

But it has in recent years fallen in international favour after authorities quashed massive and at times violent protests in 2019 that pushed for more autonomy from Beijing.

To quell dissent, China imposed a security law in 2020 that has effectively silenced Hong Kong's opposition.

In March, Hong Kong enacted a second law, colloquially referred to as "Article 23", to "plug" legislative gaps, targeting other security offences like sedition and espionage.

The city's government said it was needed to protect Hong Kong's economy and maintain prosperity, but the United States condemned it for further curtailing freedoms.

Last week, the US State Department issued an advisory warning of the "new and heightened risks" for businesses operating in Hong Kong because of Article 23.

hol-dhc/lb

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.