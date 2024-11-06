US election 2024: Controversial ad sparks debate on women 'hiding their votes' from husbands

A political advertisement has sparked controversy by suggesting that “women can vote for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris without informing their husbands.” This has upset many prominent conservatives and highlights that “gender is a major theme in the 2024 US presidential election.” If Harris wins, at 60, she would make history as the first woman to become president. A political advertisement has sparked controversy amid the 2024 US election.(YouTube)

Polls opened nationwide on Tuesday as Americans voted in the presidential election. In a deeply divided country, the race is a close contest between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump.

On Monday, the final day of rallies, Harris focused on the crucial state of Pennsylvania, addressing a large crowd in Philadelphia and asserting, “Momentum is on our side.” Meanwhile, Trump, who would become the first convicted felon and oldest individual to win the presidency, portrayed himself as the only solution for a nation he claims is in terminal decline and overwhelmed by “savage” migrants.

What is the ad about?

The video features a woman preparing to enter a polling booth after her husband returns from voting. She nervously glances at him but then locks eyes with another woman, and both proceed to cast their votes. After voting, the women exit the booth to meet their husbands, who presumably voted for Donald Trump.

“In the one place in America where women still have a right to choose, you can vote any way you want, and no one will ever know,” actor Julia Roberts says.

Kamala Harris has avoided saying that she could be the first female president of the United States. The video highlights the growing gender gap between Harris and Trump during the campaign.

While Trump’s campaign centres on traditional masculinity, the gender issue also underscores other critical themes in the election, such as abortion, in vitro fertilization, child care, and transgender rights.

The campaign video was produced by Vote Common Good, a nonprofit progressive organisation that engages religious voters. The group has faced backlash from Trump and some of his allies.

