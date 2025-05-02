US Embassy in Tokyo warns: Disclose Social media or no visa

The visa branch of the US Embassy in Tokyo posted a note regarding those applying for a non-immigrant visa (DS-160) on their X handle. The note said that applications must include accurate information regarding the Social Networking Service (SNS) accounts that they have used within the last five years, or they won’t be allowed to enter the country. On their X handle, the US Embassy's Tokyo visa division shared a message about individuals requesting a non-immigrant visa (DS-160). According to the letter, applicants will not be permitted entry into the nation if they do not provide proper information about the Social Networking Service (SNS) accounts they have used in the last five years.(AP)

The U.S. Department of State (DOS) and the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) have been checking the SNS accounts – such as Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook – of visa applicants and immigrants since 2019. However, Susanne Heubel, who is the senior counsel at the NY-based immigration law firm Harter Screst & Emery LLP, said in a statement to the media that these searches were “almost negligible” up until this year’s January.

Why were the SNS searches negligible?

Heubel also added in the statement, “I travel a lot, I have clients who travel a lot, of all sorts of nationalities and visa statuses, and nobody has ever complained about these searches until now.” On the other hand, Jeffrey J. Hall, a Kanda University of International Studies lecturer said, “The threat of having a visa denied over one’s political social media posts feels much more real in 2025.”

What do new visa applicants need to know about this?

For Japanese citizens who are planning to apply for a US visa, it is essential to be thorough and accurate while disclosing any information related to their SNS accounts on the DS-160 form. The form should have information regarding all the social media platforms they’ve used in the last 5 years, even if the accounts have been deactivated or deleted.

The U.S. embassy hasn’t yet provided information on how detailed the SNS vetting process will eventually be or what types of content might raise any warnings among the officers during the review. Applicants should be aware that their online presence and digital footprint may now play a major role in the visa approval process.

If you want more information regarding visa requirements, you must visit the U.S. Embassy Tokyo’s official website at U.S. Visa Services