US visa waiver program: Who is eligible and how to apply?

As per the Visa Waiver Program (VWP), citizens of 41 countries can now enter the U.S. without applying for a visa for up to 90 days. The VWP facilitates travelling on business and tourism by allowing eligible citizens to travel to the country without applying for a visa. All you need to know about how to apply for the US visa waiver program(Unsplash)

Who is eligible for the VWP?

Citizens of countries such as United Kingdom, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium Brunei, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Romania, San Marino, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Taiwan can now enter the U.S. without a visa for 90 days only.

If one still prefers to have a visa with their passport even after belonging to the eligible countries, they may still apply for a visitor (B-1 or B-2) visa.

How to apply for it?

To apply for the Visa Waiver Program (VWP), you must first check if you are eligible, and then obtain an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) approval. ESTA is an online application available on the official U.S. Customs and Border Protection website. You'll need a valid passport from a VWP-designated country, your email address, home address, phone number, and emergency contact information.

Other requirements

Under the VWP and Terrorist Travel Prevention Act, 2015, travellers in these categories must obtain and apply for a visa before travelling to the U.S.:

- Citizens of the VWP countries who have visited or been present in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, or Yemen on or after March 1, 2011.

- Citizens of the VWP countries who have visited or been present in Cuba on or after January 12, 2021.

- Citizens of the VWP countries who are also legal citizens of Cuba, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Iran, Iraq, Sudan, or Syria.

One must meet all the requirements of the VWP to travel to the U.S. without a visa. For more information on the VWP, visit the official U.S. Department of State website at https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/us-visas/tourism-visit/visa-waiver-program.html.