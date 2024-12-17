Menu Explore
US Embassy urges Americans to flee Syria amid ‘volatile and unpredictable’ situation

BySumanti Sen
Dec 17, 2024 10:34 AM IST

The US Embassy in Syria has urged Americans in the country to flee or prepare to "shelter in place for extended periods."

The US Embassy in Syria has urged Americans in the country to flee or prepare to "shelter in place for extended periods." The embassy said in a statement on Monday, December 16, that the "security situation in Syria continues to be volatile and unpredictable with armed conflict and terrorism throughout the country" after the downfall ofSyrian president Bashar al-Assad.

US Embassy urges Americans to flee Syria amid ‘volatile and unpredictable’ situation (Photo by Aaref WATAD / AFP)(AFP)
US Embassy urges Americans to flee Syria amid 'volatile and unpredictable' situation (Photo by Aaref WATAD / AFP)(AFP)

"U.S. citizens should depart Syria if possible. U.S. citizens who are unable to depart should prepare contingency plans for emergency situations and be prepared to shelter in place for extended periods," it added,.

Americans advised not to travel to Syria

The embassy’s website says it suspended operations in 2012, "and is not open for normal consular services.” The State Department in its latest advisory urged Americans to avoid traveling to Syria "due to the risk of terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping or hostage taking, and armed conflict."

"The U.S. government is unable to provide any routine or emergency consular services to U.S. citizens in Syria," the embassy said Monday. "U.S. citizens in Syria who are in need of emergency assistance to depart should contact the U.S. Embassy in the country they plan to enter."

The embassy advised Americans who remain in the country to keep their cell phones charged in case there is an emergency, and to “monitor the news closely for breaking developments that could affect internal security, and factor updated information into your travel plans and activities.”

Assad, who fled to Russia after rebels stormed Syria’s capital of Damascus, released a statement on Monday. "I have never sought positions for personal gain but have always considered myself as a custodian of a national project, supported by the faith of the Syrian people, who believed in its vision,” the statement said, in part.

"I have carried an unwavering conviction in their will and ability to protect the state, defend its institutions, and uphold their choices to the very last moment," Assad added.

