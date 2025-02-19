Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US GM Bill Guerin says he would welcome Trump when Americans play Canada for 4 Nations title

AP |
Feb 19, 2025 01:42 AM IST

US GM Bill Guerin says he would welcome Trump when Americans play Canada for 4 Nations title

BOSTON — The general manager of the U.S. team in the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey tournament said he would welcome a visit from President Donald Trump to the championship game between the United States and Canada on Thursday night.

US GM Bill Guerin says he would welcome Trump when Americans play Canada for 4 Nations title
US GM Bill Guerin says he would welcome Trump when Americans play Canada for 4 Nations title

Bill Guerin, who played 18 years in the NHL for eight teams, said on Fox News that Trump’s presence would give a boost to the rivalry between the North American hockey powers. He credited Trump’s tariff threats and talk of making Canada the 51st U.S. state for ratcheting up the intensity in their fight-filled matchup in the preliminary round.

“We would love it if President Trump was in attendance,” Guerin said in the interview broadcast on Monday. “We have a room full of proud American players and coaches and staff. Listen, we’re just trying to represent our country the best way we can.”

The tournament marks the return of the top hockey stars to international play after sitting out the last two Olympics.

The United States beat Canada 3-1 on Saturday in a game that began with three fights in the first 9 seconds. The quality of play, intensity of emotions and geopolitical backdrop have drawn comparisons to the Americans’ “Miracle on Ice” victory over the Soviet Union at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics.

“I think there was a little bit of a political flare to it. It’s just the time that we’re in,” Guerin said. “If you let it get the better of you, then you’re in trouble. But I do think the players used it as inspiration.”

Since his Jan. 20 inauguration, Trump has attended the Super Bowl and NASCAR's Daytona 500.

NHL: /hub/NHL

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On