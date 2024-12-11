US Google trends 2024: Top search trends in music, news, the world of films and more

In 2024, Google’s Year in Search report revealed what captured the world's attention online. The top searches included the US election, the latest iPhone release, major movie blockbusters, trending TikTok challenges, and style advice. These results reflect topics that saw significant spikes in interest compared to the previous year, offering a snapshot of what fascinated global internet users in 2024. Google's 2024 Year in Search report highlighted key interests, including the US election, iPhone launch, and major films.(AFP)

Top searches of 2024 on Google in the US

News topics such as the US elections and New York Times Connections and Yankees were at the top of most searched terms of the year in the US. When further dissected into sub-categories, Donald Trump was searched more than Kamala Harris, JD Vance and President Joe Biden. Meanwhile, under the category of celebrity deaths, Toby Keith was searched the most. Keith died this year after battling cancer for a long time. Among the musicians, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was searched the most globally but landed at second place after Usher in the States, as reported by the New York Post.

Globally, Baby Reindeer was the most searched Netflix hit and Inside Out 2 which broke several records at the box office secured first place in the most searched flick in both the US and around the globe. In 2024, the Porn Star Martini topped the list of most-searched cocktails, followed by the Honey Deuce and Hugo spritz. Classic cocktails like dirty martinis and lychee martinis also gained popularity, highlighting a trend toward bold and refreshing drink choices.

This year, Americans embraced the viral "mob wife aesthetic," characterized by micro skirts, oversized fur coats, and voluminous hairstyles, making it the most-searched style trend. Other popular aesthetics included the "brat" look and "office siren." Fashion enthusiasts also revisited past trends, with "Are skinny jeans back in style?" emerging as the most-searched query, reflecting their resurgence among Gen Z.

Top 10 searches under various categories at the global level

Following is the list of the Top 10 most searched terms on Google under various categories across the globe.

Category: Searches (Global)

Copa América UEFA European Championship ICC Men’s T20 World Cup India vs England Liam Payne Donald Trump India vs Bangladesh iPhone 16 Olympic Games Paris 2024 Catherine, Princess of Wales

Category: News (Global)

U.S. Election Excessive heat Olympics Hurricane Milton 台風 気象 情報 台風 第 10 号 (Japanese for “Typhoon Weather Information Typhoon No.10”) Iran Rafah Crowdstrike Trump shot Menendez brothers

Category: People (Global)

Donald Trump Catherine, Princess of Wales Kamala Harris Imane Khelif Joe Biden Mike Tyson JD Vance Lamine Yamal Simone Biles Diddy

Category: Passings (Global)

Liam Payne Toby Keith O.J. Simpson Shannen Doherty Akira Toriyama Ratan Tata Alain Delon Maggie Smith James Earl Jones Silvio Santos

Category: Actors (Global)

Ka Williams Pawan Kalyan Adam Brody Ella Purnell Hina Khan Kieran Culkin Terrence Howard Nimrat Kaur Suon Foster Brigie Bozzo

Category: Athletes (Global)

Imane Khelif Mike Tyson Lamine Yamal Simone Biles Jake Paul Nico Williams Hardik Pandya Scoie Scheer Shashank Singh Rodri

Category: Games (Global)

Connections Palworld Innite Cra Sprunki Helldivers 2 Wuthering Waves Black Myth: Wukong Strands Brawl Stars PokéRogue

Category: Movies (Global)

Inside Out 2 Deadpool & Wolverine Saltburn Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Dune: Part Two It Ends with Us Oppenheimer Kung Fu Panda 4 Alien: Romulus Terrifier 3

Category: Musicians (Global)

Diddy Usher Linkin Park Sabrina Carpenter Justin Timberlake Ángela Aguilar Drake Bell Tracy Chapman Dave Grohl Angelina Mango

Category: Food and Drink Recipes (Global)

Olympic chocolate muns Tanghulu Tini’s mac and cheese Mango pickle Dubai chocolate bar Dense bean salad Chia water Sleepy girl Lemon balm Viral cucumber salad

Category: Songs (Global)

Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar APT. – Rosé and Bruno Mars Bling-Bang-Bang-Born – Creepy Nuts Thick Of It – KSI Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter Hai Yorokonde – Kocchi no Kento yes, and? – Ariana Grande WILDFLOWER – Billie Eilish Fortnight – Taylor Swi Katchi Sera – Sai Abhyankkar

Category: Sports Teams (Global)

New York Yankees Los Angeles Dodgers Inter Miami CF Bayer 04 Leverkusen Boston Celtics New York Mets Dallas Mavericks Argentina national football team Minnesota Timberwolves Edmonton Oilers

Category: TV Shows (Global)