US govt asks Supreme Court to strip legal protections from Venezuelan migrants

PTI |
May 02, 2025 02:32 AM IST

The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to strip temporary legal protections from 350,000 Venezuelans.

The Trump administration on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to strip temporary legal protections from 350,000 Venezuelans, potentially exposing them to being deported.

The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to strip legal protections from Venezuelan migrants that would expose them to deportation.(AFP)
The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to strip legal protections from Venezuelan migrants that would expose them to deportation.(AFP)

The Justice Department asked the high court to put on hold a ruling from a federal judge in San Francisco that kept in place Temporary Protected Status for the Venezuelans that would have otherwise expired last month.

A federal appeals court had earlier rejected the administration's request.

President Donald Trump's administration has moved aggressively to withdraw various protections that have allowed immigrants to remain in the country, including ending TPS for a total of 600,000 Venezuelans and 500,000 Haitians. TPS is granted in 18-month increments to people already in the US whose countries are deemed unsafe for return due to natural disaster or civil strife. (AP) OZ OZ

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
