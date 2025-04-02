H-1B Visa Lottery 2026 completed; Petition filing process, deadline, required documents – all you need to know

The first round of the H-1B Visa lottery for the 2026 fiscal year has been completed, according to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). In a statement on March 31, the USCIS stated that the lottery draw was complete, achieving the annual quota of 85,000. H-1B Visa Lottery 2026: The online USCIS account of an applicant will now display selection status if they have applied for the FY2026 lottery. The sponsoring employers of those who have been selected can file a complete petition on their workers' behalf.

Following the completion of the initial selection process, employers and lawyers with selected beneficiaries can start submitting cap-subject applications.

The USCIS obtained sufficient applications during the electronic registration period to fill the extra 20,000 places specifically designated for US master's degree holders in addition to the standard cap of 65,000.

How selected beneficiaries can file H-1B petition

The USCIS started the petition filing process on April 1. It is applicable only for the selected beneficiaries.

According to the notification, applicants have at least 90 days to file at the authorized filing center or online at https://my.uscis.gov

The petitioner is required to attach the selection notice copy.

The candidate must show up for a visa interview at a US consulate if the petition is granted and they are residing abroad. The passport, visa application, and H-1B approval notice (Form I-797) are among the documents that must be submitted along with fingerprinting.

What documents are needed to file H-1B petition

Employers need to provide a duplicate of the notice of selection

Evidence that the beneficiary's passport or other travel documents were valid at the time of registration

Supporting documentation demonstrating the applicant's eligibility for the H-1B program

Selection does not ensure approval; it only allows petition filing

Candidates must demonstrate that they are qualified for the H-1B position.

What happens after you file H-1B petition

USCIS will review the petition. It could be sent back with a Request for Evidence (RFE), rejected, or accepted. While premium processing, which costs you more, provides a response within 15 days, standard processing can take months.

Approved candidates can start working in the United States on October 1, 2025, under H-1B status. However, travel or early employment are prohibited unless they are changing jobs or companies and already hold a valid US work permit.