US House Republicans divert $14.3 billion IRS funds to aid Israel

A plan to cut funding for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and use it to provide $14.3bn in aid to Israel was announced by House Republicans on Monday, sparking a clash with Democrats who control the Senate.

The proposal is one of the first major policy moves by the new House speaker Mike Johnson, who was elected last week.

Johnson, who opposed aid for Ukraine before becoming speaker, said he wanted to separate the issues of aid for Israel and Ukraine, despite Joe Biden’s request for a $106bn package that would include both countries as well as border security.

Johnson said he wanted more oversight of the money that has been sent to Ukraine, which is facing Russian aggression.

The Ukrainian foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said on Monday that he was optimistic that the House would support additional funds for Ukraine’s military.

“We have every reason to believe that there are votes in the US House of Representatives for the bill providing Ukraine with additional support,” Kuleba told Ukrainian national television.

He also cited he understood that there was “considerable political resistance” to the bill and that it would be a “sin” for US lawmakers not to pursue their own interests.

“Israel is a separate matter,” Johnson said on Fox News last week, explaining his intention to “bifurcate” the funding for Israel and Ukraine.

Johnson said that strengthening support for Israel should be the top priority for US national security after the 7 October attack by Hamas that killed more than 1,400 people and resulted in more than 200 hostages.

Democrats have voiced their disapproval of Republicans for impeding Congress' capacity to provide assistance to Israel through the introduction of a partisan bill. In response, the White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, released a statement condemning Republicans for "politicizing national security" and deeming their bill as a non-viable option. For the bill to become law, it would require approval from both houses of Congress and the signature of President Joe Biden.

“House Republicans are setting a dangerous precedent by suggesting that protecting national security or responding to natural disasters is contingent upon cuts to other programs,” said Rosa DeLauro, the top Democratic representative on the House appropriations committee, in a statement.

The House Rules Committee is scheduled to review the Republican-sponsored Israel bill on Wednesday.

The House Rules Committee is scheduled to review the Republican-sponsored Israel bill on Wednesday.