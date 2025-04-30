US immigration release detained Palestinian Columbia University student following judge's order: Report
Reuters |
Apr 30, 2025 08:52 PM IST
United States immigration authorities on Wednesday released detained Palestinian Columbia University student Mohsen Mahdawi following a judge's order, CBS News reported.
Mahdawi, born and raised in a refugee camp in the West Bank, was arrested earlier this month upon arriving for an interview for his U.S. citizenship petition. A judge swiftly ordered President Donald Trump's administration not to deport him from the United States or take him out of the state of Vermont.
Mahdawi plans to return for a master's degree in the fall of 2025, according to his lawyers.
His circumstances are similar to those of Palestinian student activist Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia student who was detained in the New York area on March 8 and taken to a Louisiana detention facility for deportation. Khalil is still detained.