US imposes stricter photo rules to combat immigration identity fraud, key details here

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has implemented stricter regulations regarding the photographs required for immigration documentation, with the aim of minimizing identity fraud. USCIS has revised its photo submission policy, allowing only images taken within the last three years to combat identity fraud.(HT_PRINT)

According to the updated policy, applicants are prohibited from using outdated photographs. USCIS has stated that it will not accept images that are older than three years, and any photographs submitted directly by applicants will be rejected. Only images taken by USCIS personnel or authorized service providers will be deemed acceptable.

All on new USCIS rule

This modification is part of a comprehensive overhaul of the US immigration system. In the past, USCIS allowed the reuse of photographs that were up to ten years old for specific applications that did not necessitate new biometrics. This timeframe has now been shortened from ten years to three.

The agency attributed the previous leniency to the COVID-19 pandemic, during which it permitted the reuse of previously collected photographs. This resulted in instances where applicants used images taken as far back as 22 years ago. Following the relaxation of pandemic restrictions, USCIS limited photo reuse to ten years, a threshold it now finds insufficient.

US new move to address deficiencies in identity verification

According to USCIS, rigorous screening and vetting are crucial for upholding the integrity of the US immigration system. The agency stated that the new photo regulations are in line with the Department of Homeland Security’s wider initiative to modernize immigration procedures and address deficiencies in identity verification.

The update further specifies that certain immigration forms will necessitate a new photograph, irrespective of when the applicant last submitted a photo. These forms include Form I-90 for the replacement of a Permanent Resident Card, Form I-485 for status adjustment to permanent residence, Form N-400 for naturalization, and Form N-600 for obtaining a Certificate of Citizenship.

USCIS maintains the authority to ask applicants for a new photograph rather than reusing a previously submitted one.

This policy is effective immediately and is in accordance with the priorities of the Department of Homeland Security to modernize screening and vetting procedures while tackling weaknesses in identity documentation.