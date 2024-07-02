US Independence Day 2024: Wishes and quotes to celebrate the Fourth of July
ByArya Vaishnavi
Here are some of the best quotes and wishes to send your loved ones this 4th of July
Fourth of July is almost here! Here are the best Independence Day wishes and quotes to share with your friends and family this Thursday.
10 Fourth of July quotes and sayings
- “I believe in America because we have great dreams, and because we have the opportunity to make those dreams come true.” – Wendell L. Wilkie
- “I like to see a man proud of the place in which he lives. I like to see a man live so that his place will be proud of him.” – Abraham Lincoln
- “America means opportunity, freedom, power.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson
- “Where liberty dwells, there is my country.” – Benjamin Franklin
- “Ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country.” – John F. Kennedy
- “So let freedom ring from the prodigious hilltops of New Hampshire. Let freedom ring from the mighty mountains of New York. Let freedom ring from the heightening Alleghenies of Pennsylvania! Let freedom ring from the snow capped Rockies of Colorado! Let freedom ring from the curvaceous peaks of California! But not only that; let freedom ring from Stone Mountain of Georgia! Let freedom ring from Lookout Mountain of Tennessee! Let freedom ring from every hill and every molehill of Mississippi. From every mountainside, let freedom ring.” – Martin Luther King Jr.
- “Our country is not the only thing to which we owe our allegiance. It is also owed to justice and to humanity. Patriotism consists not in waving the flag, but in striving that our country shall be righteous as well as strong.” – James Bryce
- “In the truest sense, freedom cannot be bestowed; it must be achieved.” – Franklin D. Roosevelt
- “Liberty is the breath of life to nations.” – George Bernard Shaw
- “As Mankind becomes more liberal, they will be more apt to allow that all those who conduct themselves as worthy members of the community are equally entitled to the protections of civil government. I hope ever to see America among the foremost nations of justice and liberality.” – George Washington
Happy Independence Day 2024 wishes
- Wishing you and your family a Happy Independence Day. May this Fourth of July bring you freedom from sorrows and pave the way for positivity.
- Happy Fourth of July! Long Live America!
- In honour of the Fourth of July, sending you nothing but love and happiness.
- Happy Independence Day! May you soar high in life like an eagle.
- On this Fourth of July, let us all come together to celebrate and honour our country.
- Today is the day to honour those who brought freedom to America. Sending you and your loved ones warm wishes this Fourth of July.
- Happy Fourth! May your heart be filled with joy, love, and kindness.
- Today is the day to honour our founding fathers and work together for the spirit of America. Happy 4th of July.
- On this Independence Day, I pray you are filled with happiness and serenity.
- What a great time to celebrate with your friends and family. Hope you have a hearty dinner with your loved ones and enjoy the dazzling fireworks. Happy Fourth!
