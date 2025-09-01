US issues fresh warning to Indian students amid Trump's immigration crackdown; 'Your visa may be revoked if...'

The US Embassy in India on Saturday sent out a new warning to Indian students, stating that there would be “serious consequences” if they break any laws or get detained. These might include being deported, having their visa revoked, or being disqualified from obtaining US visas in future. US laws can have serious consequences for your student visa, said the US embassy in India.(Bloomberg)

“US laws can have serious consequences for your student visa. If you are arrested or violate any laws, your visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and you could be ineligible for future U.S. visas,” the US Embassy in India stated in a post on X.

“Follow the rules and don’t jeopardize your travel. A U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right,” the post added.

A few days ago, the embassy issued another warning, stating that if you stay in the US for longer than permitted, you may be deported and may be permanently barred from entering the country again.

US introduces new rules for Indian visa applicants

Third-party passport collection is prohibited at US visa application centers from August 1, with the exception of applicants who are younger than 18.

This implies that you will have to either pick up your passport in person or choose to pay for delivery. In the case of minors, a parent or guardian may pick up the passport on the child's behalf, but they will need a signed letter of authority from both parents. However, it is important to remember that duplicates of the letter sent by email or scan will not be accepted.

The US Embassy is also launching a new service that enables passport applicants to have their documents sent straight to their home or place of business. The fee of this service is ₹1,200 per applicant. In order to utilize it, you must access your account on the ustraveldocs.com website and make the necessary changes to your delivery settings.

Changes made to Interview Waiver Program

There are major cuts being made to the Interview Waiver Program. Beginning on September 2, 2025, many candidates who were previously exempt from the in-person interview will now have to go to a US Embassy or Consulate. According to reports, this includes those applying for visas in categories such as H, L, F, M, J, E, and O.

In addition, age-based exemptions for in-person interviews have been eliminated, requiring attendance at interviews for people over the age of 79 and children under 14. However, this change will not affect certain visa categories, such as the TECRO E-1 visa, G-1 to G-4 visas, NATO-1 to NATO-6 visas, A-1 and A-2 visas, and some C-3 visas.

However, a few things haven't changed despite these modifications. The visa fee is still valid for 365 days after the date of payment, and the official portal is still used to make appointments. Moreover, the list of documents needed for visa applications has not altered.