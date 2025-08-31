US mandates in-person interviews for H1-B and F-1 visa applicants from September 2025; check key update here

The US has modified the interview waiver list, calling upon the majority of non-immigrants to appear in person for immigration interviews. With the exception of those on the Visa Interview Waiver list, the majority of candidates under 14 and over 79 who were earlier not eligible for interviews now must show up in person. The Interview Waiver benefit will only be available to specific B1/B2 visa holders. Those who currently possess an H-1B or F-1 student visa and whose previous visa ended less than 12 months prior to the current application will no longer be considered for the Interview Waiver advantage from September.

The majority of nonimmigrant visa applicants will have to appear in person for interviews beginning September 2, 2025, according to the US Department of State.

The Visa Interview Waiver, commonly referred to as Dropbox, will be revised starting next month to remove the requirement for qualified persons to attend in-person visa interviews at US Embassies and Consulates.

All about mandatory face-to-face interviews

Most of the applicants under the age of 14 and those beyond the age of 79 must now attend in person unless they are on the list of applicants who are exempt from interviews.

All applicants for nonimmigrant visas must meet with a consular official in person, with the exception of:

Candidates who fall under the A-1, A-2, or C-3 visa categories (apart from attendants, servants, or personal workers of accredited officials)

Candidates who were at least eighteen years old at the time of the previous visa's granting and who are applying for a full-validity B-1, B-2, B1/B2 visa, or a Border Crossing Card/Foil (for Mexican citizens) within a year of the previous visa's expiration.

This implies that certain B1/B2 visas that are renewed within a year of the previous visa's expiration and that were issued to individuals who were at least 18 years old at the time of issuance may still be eligible for a waiver of the in-person interview requirement starting on September 2.

In order to be eligible for an interview waiver, candidates must have never had their visa denied, have no evident or prospective ineligibility. They must renew their fully valid B-1, B-2, B1/B2 visa.

Hike in US visa fee

The total expense of the US visa fee will increase by more than 148% for non-petition-based visas, comprising F-1, F2, and other student visas, including transit visas, along with B1/B2 visas for business, tourist, medical treatment, and visiting visas. The current fee for a non-petition-based non-immigrant visa is $185.