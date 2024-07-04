THESE US major cities could be 'inundated' by untreated sewage flooding, warns new study

A new study has warned that major coastal cities could be be "inundated" with untreated waste water that seeps into basements and streets. These cities include New York City, Boston, and Philadelphia. US major city study found that by the end of the century, sea levels will increase by about six feet, increasing the likelihood of sewage floods by 21 to 66 percent(AP)

The 1850s pipe networkswere made to cope with up to 1.75 inches of rainfall per hour in places likeNew York City. However, new estimates suggest the volume of precipitation might approach two inches per hour over next 30 years.

Researchers at Drexel University examined a flood-prone location, Camden in New Jersey, to ascertain how climate change would affect the systems along the East Coast.

According to a new study published in the journal Water Management Modeling, the team used climate models to predict flooding and Combined Sewer Overflows (CSOs), which may occur when systems combine sewage, industrial waste, and precipitation runoff into a single pipe by 2100.

The city's rainfall has already surpassed the 1999 baseline by up to ten percent, but the new model predicted a thirty percent increase in precipitation in the future.

The study also found that by the end of the century, sea levels will increase by about six feet, increasing the likelihood of sewage floods by 21 to 66 percent, Daily Mail reported.

According to the findings, floods contaminated by sewage might linger for about 65 days.

Floods in US(AP)

Researchers suggest one solution

While federal officials have stated in recent years that they are making attempts to address the sewage flooding, the researchers termed their efforts insufficient.

The researchers have suggested one solution that would be to channel upstream rainwater away from Cramer's Hill, the primary sewer system in Camden.

Drexel University's professor Franco Montalto, a lead author, stated: “It's exciting to work with them now on the development of solutions that can also reduce flooding and make Camden's neighborhoods more resilient to climate change.”

Govt proposed $62mn project to replace sewers with huge pipes

The Department of Environmental Protection proposed a $62 million project to replace the sewers with huge pipes to improve infrastructure. But last year's intense rainfall caused basement flooding in New York residences.

In September, a storm inundated parts of New York, releasing over 7,400 miles of pipelines carrying sewage water into roadways, subway systems, and houses of citizens.

A man working to clean drain in NY. (AP)

Speaking to Daniel A. Zarrilli, mayor's former climate policy advisor, told New York Times: “We're in this new territory where we're seeing higher intensity rainfalls like this.”