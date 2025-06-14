Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
US military helped Israel intecerpt Iranian missiles: Report

Reuters |
Jun 14, 2025 01:44 AM IST

The United States has nearly 40,000 troops in the Middle East, including air defense systems, fighter aircraft and warships that can help bring down missiles.

The U.S. military has helped shoot down Iranian missiles that were headed toward Israel, two U.S. officials said on Friday.

A projectile fired from Iran toward Israel is intercepted over Amman on June 13, 2025. (AFP)
Follow LIVE updates here

One of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that for now the U.S. interceptions had been carried out by ground-based systems. The official said fighter jets and warships had not been used so far.

Neither official provided information on where the U.S. intercepts took place from.

Also Read: Fresh Israeli strikes target more nuclear facilities, holy city in Iran; Khamenei vows to leave Israel 'helpless'

Also Read: Hamas is running out of money amid war with Israel: Report

During previous Iranian missile and drone salvos that were aimed at Israel, the U.S. military has used jets and Navy warships to help shoot down Iranian projectiles.

