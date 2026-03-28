US names the most dangerous countries for Americans after issuing global safety alert; ‘Do not travel to…’
The US State Department updated travel advisories, categorizing Iran as a Level 4 'Do Not Travel' area due to terrorism and unrest.
As the US-Iran war continues, the State Department has revised its travel advisories to caution Americans regarding destinations to avoid.
Iran has been classified as a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” area because of “terrorism, unrest, kidnapping, arbitrary arrest of US citizens, and wrongful detention.”
Last month, Israel and the US States carried out coordinated strikes on Iran due to worries that the nation possessed missiles.
In response, Iran retaliated, leading to attacks on other countries and resulting in casualties among US soldiers.
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Level 4 ‘do not travel’ warning for Iran, other nations
The designation “Level 4” warning is a strict advisory against travel. Presently, the countries classified as “Level 4” include Afghanistan, Haiti, Iraq, Libya, Russia, and Somalia, as per Fox News.
Iran has been designated as a "Level 4: Do Not Travel" designation, where Americans are exposed to the dangers of wrongful detention, violence, and kidnapping due to the ongoing unrest in the region.
Similarly, "Level 3" suggests that Americans should think twice before traveling to these locations. The nations categorized under "Level 3" are Bahrain, Colombia, Honduras, Israel, Nicaragua, and Qatar.
This follows a warning issued by the State Department to Americans regarding threats posed by possible groups associated with Iran, which was made one week prior.
"From now on, based on the information we have about you, even parks, recreational areas and tourist destinations anywhere in the world will no longer be safe for you," stated Iranian Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi during an appearance on Iranian state television, addressing his remarks to Israel and the United States.
Level 2 warning
Countries that Americans are advised to approach with heightened caution (Level 2) encompass Cuba, the Dominican Republic, France, Greenland, Italy, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.
Certain regions of Mexico have been classified as Level 4 zones, such as Sinaloa and Colima, whereas other areas like Jalisco and Baja California are categorized as Level 3 due to cartel-related activities.
The State Department suggests travelers to get registered in its Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, which provides Americans with updates via emails and alerts from U.S. embassies and consulates overseas.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More