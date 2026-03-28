US names the most dangerous countries for Americans after issuing global safety alert; ‘Do not travel to…’

As the US-Iran war continues, the State Department has revised its travel advisories to caution Americans regarding destinations to avoid. Americans are advised to avoid Iran and other Level 4 countries, including Afghanistan and Russia, amid concerns over safety and potential violence. (Getty Images via AFP)

Iran has been classified as a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” area because of “terrorism, unrest, kidnapping, arbitrary arrest of US citizens, and wrongful detention.”

Last month, Israel and the US States carried out coordinated strikes on Iran due to worries that the nation possessed missiles.

In response, Iran retaliated, leading to attacks on other countries and resulting in casualties among US soldiers.

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Level 4 ‘do not travel’ warning for Iran, other nations The designation “Level 4” warning is a strict advisory against travel. Presently, the countries classified as “Level 4” include Afghanistan, Haiti, Iraq, Libya, Russia, and Somalia, as per Fox News.

Iran has been designated as a "Level 4: Do Not Travel" designation, where Americans are exposed to the dangers of wrongful detention, violence, and kidnapping due to the ongoing unrest in the region.

Similarly, "Level 3" suggests that Americans should think twice before traveling to these locations. The nations categorized under "Level 3" are Bahrain, Colombia, Honduras, Israel, Nicaragua, and Qatar.

This follows a warning issued by the State Department to Americans regarding threats posed by possible groups associated with Iran, which was made one week prior.

"From now on, based on the information we have about you, even parks, recreational areas and tourist destinations anywhere in the world will no longer be safe for you," stated Iranian Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi during an appearance on Iranian state television, addressing his remarks to Israel and the United States.

Level 2 warning Countries that Americans are advised to approach with heightened caution (Level 2) encompass Cuba, the Dominican Republic, France, Greenland, Italy, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

Certain regions of Mexico have been classified as Level 4 zones, such as Sinaloa and Colima, whereas other areas like Jalisco and Baja California are categorized as Level 3 due to cartel-related activities.

The State Department suggests travelers to get registered in its Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, which provides Americans with updates via emails and alerts from U.S. embassies and consulates overseas.