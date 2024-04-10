 US president Joe Biden denounces Arizona abortion ban - Hindustan Times
US president Joe Biden denounces Arizona abortion ban

Reuters |
Apr 10, 2024 12:06 AM IST

This ruling is a result of the extreme agenda of Republican elected officials, says Biden

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that millions of Arizonans will soon live under an even more extreme and dangerous abortion ban after the state's top court revived a law dating to 1864 that bans abortion in virtual all instances.

US President Joe Biden (Bloomberg)
"This ruling is a result of the extreme agenda of Republican elected officials who are committed to ripping away women’s freedom," Biden said in a statement.

