US rolls out visa bond program: What does this mean for Indian travellers?

The United States has only now introduced the new visa bond pilot course of action, formally rolling out a program obliging certain short-term guests to leave a post-refundable bond as a prerequisite to acceptance. The project will cost 12 months and run until 5 August 2026 (started 20 August 2025), and seek to minimise bounced visa holders. The U.S. is implementing a visa bond pilot program for short-term visitors from select countries, requiring a refundable bond based on overstay rates.(Pexel)

Foreigners who apply for the policy, the B-1B-2 visa, which is temporary business or tourism, will have to provide security of between $5000, $10,000 and $5000. The sum will depend on U.S. consular officials in avisa interview.

Before a visa can be issued, applicants must also complete Department of Homeland Security Form I-352, agreeing to the bond conditions, and submit payment through the U.S. Treasury’s online platform, Pay.gov.

The Department of State says the program targets countries with high visa overstay rates, limited vetting systems, or those offering ‘Citizenship by Investment’ programs where residency isn’t required.

Who is affected?

For now, only two countries are on the list: Malawi and Zambia. Both nations were identified in the Department of Homeland Security’s FY 2023 Overstay Report as having significant numbers of visitors who remained in the US past their visa expiration dates. The list of countries, however, is subject to change. Any updates will take effect 15 days after being announced.

The report shows that Malawi’s B-1/B-2 overstay rates were 14.32% (land) and 4.17% (air/sea) in 2023. For Malawian students on F-1, M, and J visas, the rate was even higher at 19.71%. Zambia also recorded overstay rates above 10% for its short-term visitors.

Notably, India had much lower figures. In 2023, 3,822 Indian nationals overstayed their visas, with an overall overstay rate of 1.58%. For B-1/B-2 visas, the rate was just 1.29%.

How can one get their refunds?

The visa bond is fully refundable if travellers comply with the terms of their visa. The U.S. government says the bond will be automatically returned under three scenarios:

If the visa holder leaves the country on or before the date they are authorized to stay.

If the visa holder does not use the visa before it expires.

If the visa holder is denied entry upon arrival at a U.S. port of entry.

U.S. immigration law details that a visa overstay is “a nonimmigrant who was lawfully admitted to the United States for an authorized period but stayed in the United States beyond their authorized admission period.”