US: Small plane crashes in San Diego, setting 15 homes on fire

A small plane crashed into a San Diego neighbourhood on Thursday, setting about 15 homes on fire, the Associated Press reported, citing authorities. A home was damaged after a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighbourhood early Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP)

The San Diego Police Department said it has evacuated three streets and advised the public to call authorities if coming across debris or "smell jet fuel."

“We have jet fuel all over the place,” Assistant Fire Department Chief Dan Eddy said during a news conference. “Our main goal is to search all these homes and get everybody out right now."

He added that it was a “ direct hit to multiple homes" in the Murphy Canyon neighbourhood.

Television footage revealed rows of cars reduced to charred shells and at least one house suffering significant damage in the neighbourhood, reported AFP.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the Cessna 550 aircraft crashed near the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport.

“The number of people on board is unknown at this time,” the FAA said in a statement.

(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)