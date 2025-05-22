Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US: Small plane crashes in San Diego, setting 15 homes on fire

ByHT News Desk
May 22, 2025 07:00 PM IST

The city's assistant fire department chief said that there is a direct hit to multiple homes

A small plane crashed into a San Diego neighbourhood on Thursday, setting about 15 homes on fire, the Associated Press reported, citing authorities.

A home was damaged after a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighbourhood early Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP)
A home was damaged after a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighbourhood early Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP)

The San Diego Police Department said it has evacuated three streets and advised the public to call authorities if coming across debris or "smell jet fuel."

“We have jet fuel all over the place,” Assistant Fire Department Chief Dan Eddy said during a news conference. “Our main goal is to search all these homes and get everybody out right now."

He added that it was a “ direct hit to multiple homes" in the Murphy Canyon neighbourhood.

Also Read | Murphy Canyon Cessna plane crash: Photos show homes, cars engulfed in flames in San Diego

Television footage revealed rows of cars reduced to charred shells and at least one house suffering significant damage in the neighbourhood, reported AFP.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the Cessna 550 aircraft crashed near the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport. 

“The number of people on board is unknown at this time,” the FAA said in a statement.

(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
News / World News / US News / US: Small plane crashes in San Diego, setting 15 homes on fire
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On