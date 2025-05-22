Murphy Canyon Cessna plane crash: Photos show homes, cars engulfed in flames in San Diego

A small plane crashed into a San Diego neighbourhood early Thursday, the city police confirmed to Fox5. A Cessna 550 bound for Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport crashed in the Murphy Canyon community around 3:47 am, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The incident caused multiple cars and homes to catch fire. The number of people on board remains unknown as of now. A home is damaged after a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, early Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(AP)

Small plane crashes in San Diego, leaves cars engulfed in flames

A Facebook user shared photos showing the harrowing crash, along with the caption, “Plane crashed in Santo Terrance neighborhood in San Diego, California. Fire fighters and police are trying to take out the fire but due to jet fuel and Debris it was spreading. Prayers to the pilot and his/her family As of right now nobody has been injured or pronunced “Dead”.”

This is a developing story, please look back for more updates.