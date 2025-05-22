Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Murphy Canyon Cessna plane crash: Photos show homes, cars engulfed in flames in San Diego

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 22, 2025 06:57 PM IST

A small plane crashed in a San Diego neighbourhood Thursday, igniting multiple cars and homes. The Cessna 550 was en route to Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport

A small plane crashed into a San Diego neighbourhood early Thursday, the city police confirmed to Fox5. A Cessna 550 bound for Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport crashed in the Murphy Canyon community around 3:47 am, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The incident caused multiple cars and homes to catch fire. The number of people on board remains unknown as of now.

A home is damaged after a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, early Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(AP)
A home is damaged after a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, early Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(AP)

Small plane crashes in San Diego, leaves cars engulfed in flames

A Facebook user shared photos showing the harrowing crash, along with the caption, “Plane crashed in Santo Terrance neighborhood in San Diego, California. Fire fighters and police are trying to take out the fire but due to jet fuel and Debris it was spreading. Prayers to the pilot and his/her family As of right now nobody has been injured or pronunced “Dead”.”

A home is damaged after a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, early Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(AP)
A home is damaged after a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, early Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(AP)

This is a developing story, please look back for more updates.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
News / World News / US News / Murphy Canyon Cessna plane crash: Photos show homes, cars engulfed in flames in San Diego
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On