US teen tortured, killed by man she went on date with: ‘Billiards ball forced into mouth’

A date with an online partner turned tragic for a 16-year-old girl from Florida as she was allegedly kidnapped, tortured and murdered by the man. Miranda Corsette was reportedly lured by Gress through a dating app. (Facebook)

As per the St Petersburg Police Department, 35-year-old Steven Gress and his 37-year-old partner, Michelle Brandes have been arrested in connection with the brutal killing of Miranada Corsette.

Corsette, who lived with her grandmother in Gulfport, was reported missing on February 24 and an investigation was launched to find her.

She was reportedly lured by Gress through a dating app before Corsette went missing. The two met in person for the first time on Valentines Day, and Corsette spent the day with him at his duplex in St. Petersburg before returning to her grandmother's home.

The following day, she went back to Gress's home, where she stayed for nearly a week. During this time, tensions arose when Gress and Brandes accused the victim of stealing her ring.

Also Read | American Murder: Netflix documentary explores Gabby Petito’s tragic journey

This led to a violent confrontation during which Corsette was allegedly held captive and brutally tortured.

Billiards ball was forced into her mouth, suffocated to death

The police found that in the course of seven days, Corsette endured relentless abuse, including physical beatings. She was ultimately suffocated by forcing a billiard ball into her mouth and wrapping her face with plastic, ABC reported.

Investigators believe that Corsette was murdered sometime between February 20 and February 24.

Also Read | The US is killing someone by firing squad for the 1st time in 15 years. Here's a look at the history

After killing her, Gress and his reported partner allegedly transported Corsette's body to a home on Mallory Drive in Largo and police later found evidence suggesting her body was dismembered there.

Gress and Brandes then allegedly drove the remains to Ruskin in Hillsborough County and dumped them in a dumpster at 2893 14th Ave, SE.

On March 6, a witness contacted police with critical information about a possible kidnapping and homicide.

Also Read | Secret Service shoots armed man near White House; Donald Trump wasn't home

The police statement revealed that at the time of the witness report, Gress was already in jail on different charges.

For Corsette's alleged murder, Gress is currently facing a kidnapping charge. However, the police clarified that the investigation was still active and more changes were expected.