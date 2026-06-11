US universities becoming immigration pathways? Viral Reddit thread sparks H-1B row; ‘Without OPT…’

A Reddit thread questioning whether American universities are increasingly functioning as immigration pathways rather than purely educational institutions has sparked a debate around H-1B visas, STEM OPT programs and the role of international students in the US economy. The post also argued that even students who fail to secure H-1B visas often benefit financially and professionally from their time in the US (X/@ianmiles)

The discussion began after a Reddit user shared the story of a former international student who moved to the US in 2019 for a master’s degree and eventually returned home after spending seven years there.

According to the post, the individual completed two master’s programs after failing to secure an H-1B visa through the lottery system five times. Despite missing out on the visa, the user claimed the person still managed to save nearly $140,000 during their stay and returned home with significantly better career opportunities.

The post questioned whether many international students pursue higher education in the US mainly for academics or as a pathway to employment and immigration opportunities.

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“Do these people really come here for higher studies or for visa route for job?” the Reddit user wrote.

'Glorified immigration pathways’ Several reddit users debated whether US universities have become closely tied to work visa ambitions. “Most masters degrees are just glorified immigration pathways now,” one commenter wrote.

Another user argued that the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program, which allows international students to work in the US after graduation, has become central to attracting students. “Without OPT, there is no incentive for students to come to the US,” the comment read.

The comment further alleged that universities benefit financially from international enrolments while domestic graduates face tougher competition in the entry-level job market.

Several users also criticized universities for marketing expensive degree programs as gateways to long-term employment opportunities and residency in the US.

“It’s really the higher education institutions exploiting the dreams of immigrants for tuition and profit,” another Reddit user commented.

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Debate over H-1B visas and STEM OPT The original Reddit post claimed that many students specifically target the H-1B visa route through master’s programs because graduates from US universities receive access to an additional 20,000 H-1B visas reserved for advanced degree holders.

The user also argued that even students who fail to secure H-1B visas often benefit financially and professionally from their time in the US through higher salaries, global work experience and stronger career prospects upon returning home.

Others in the discussion pushed back against criticism of international students, arguing that universities themselves actively market US education as a route to better career opportunities and global mobility.

Student visa scrutiny The development comes amid growing political scrutiny around both the H-1B program and international student visas in the US.

A recent Shorelight’s “Beyond the Interview” study stated that student visa rejection rates have risen sharply in recent years amid stricter vetting procedures and increased scrutiny of applicants’ online activity.

At the same time, the H-1B program itself remains under political and legal scrutiny. Earlier this week, a US federal judge struck down President Donald Trump’s proposed $100,000 H-1B visa fee, ruling that the administration lacked congressional authority to impose the charge.