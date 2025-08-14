US wishes Pakistan on Independence Day, 'appreciates engagement in counterterrorism'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday extended greetings to Pakistan on the occasion of its Independence Day, saying that the United States “deeply appreciates Pakistan’s engagement on counterterrorism and trade.” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio answers a reporter's question(AP)

“On behalf of the United States, I extend our warm congratulations to the people of Pakistan as they celebrate their Independence Day on August 14,” Rubio said in a statement.

He said Washington valued Islamabad’s cooperation in key areas. “The United States deeply appreciates Pakistan’s engagement on counterterrorism and trade. We look forward to exploring new areas of economic cooperation, including critical minerals and hydrocarbons, and fostering dynamic business partnerships which will promote a prosperous future for Americans and Pakistanis,” he added.

Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day on August 14. It commemorates the day in 1947 when Pakistan was established as a separate nation for Muslims, following the partition of British India.

US declares BLA as terror organisation

The US recently declared the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) a terrorist organisation, a group that Pakistan has long sought to outlaw internationally.

The US State Department designated the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army and its alias, the Majeed Brigade, as foreign terrorist organisations, according to an August 11 press statement by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

It also brought the Majeed Brigade under “Specially Designated Global Terrorist” group.

The move follows closely after visits by Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir to the United States, as well as a recent developments in Islamabad’s relations with US President Donald Trump.

It also comes amid a US commitment to invest in Pakistan’s energy and mineral mining sectors. Balochistan, the country’s most resource-rich province and a stronghold for several banned militant groups, is expected to be a focal point for these investments.

In addition, Pakistan and the United States recently held a counterterrorism dialogue in Islamabad, where both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to fighting militancy.

According to a joint statement from Pakistan’s foreign ministry, the US commended Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts during the meeting, which was attended by Gregory D LoGerfo, the US State Department’s Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism.