3 dead, over 60 hurt in aerial firing during Independence Day events in Pak

At least three people died and 64 others were injured in Pakistan's Karachi as celebratory aerial firing during Independence Day events across the city turned deadly. A man waves a flag of Pakistan as people watch a firework displayed in front of a stadium in Karachi on Independence Day.(AFP/Representative)

An eight-year-old girl and a senior citizen were among those killed. The girl was hit by a stray bullet in Azizabad and a man named Stephen killed in Korangi, reported news agency ANI, citing Geo News.

A police probe has been launched into the incidents that reportedly occurred across the city, and authorities have condemned them as "reckless and dangerous", urging people to celebrate the day in safer ways.

Cops have reportedly assured strict action against those behind the aerial firing.

Firing incidents have often been witnessed in Karachi, with at least 42 people, including five women, being reportedly killed in January, and another 233 people sustaining injuries.

Among the fatalities, five occurred during attempts to foil robbery, while others due to stray bullets or aerial firing.

Police attributed the violence to disputes, personal rivalries, and resistance during robberies.

Pakistan celebrates Independence Day on August 14 every year.

