Usain Bolt's father dies at 68 after ‘lengthy illness’, tributes pour in for ‘quiet force’ behind Olympic legend

Usain Bolt's father, Wellesley Bolt, has died aged 68 after a “lengthy illness,” per Jamaican Observer. He played a pivotal role in his son's stellar career, which saw him win eight Olympic gold medals. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Bolt and children, Usain, Sadiki, and Christine Bolt-Hylton. Usain Bolt's father Wellesley Bolt, has died aged 68(Getty)

Usain Bolt's father Wellesley Bolt dies at 68 after prolonged illness

As Wellesley maintained a low profile throughout Usain's sprinting career, he is being hailed as the “quiet force” behind his son's Olympic run. Shortly after the news about his death broke, tributes started pouring in on social media.

Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness mourned Wellesley's death in an emotional statement shared on X that read, “I join with every Jamaican in extending my deepest and most sincere condolences to Usain Bolt, his beloved mother Mrs. Jennifer Bolt, and the entire Bolt family, following the passing of their patriarch, Mr. Wellesley Bolt.”

“Mr. Bolt was the father of a global icon, and a strong, quiet force behind one of Jamaica’s greatest sons. His presence, support, and guidance helped to shape a legacy that continues to inspire the world,” Holness went on.

“Usain, we have all witnessed the deep love and respect you’ve always shown for your family. You celebrated them with pride, and in doing so, you reminded us of the importance of family in our own lives,” he continued.

The Jamaican leader concluded the statement with, “As you grieve this great loss, the prayers and support of an entire nation are with you. We mourn with you, we stand with you, and we honour the memory of your father alongside you.”