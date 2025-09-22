Usha Vance's encouraging words to Erika Kirk revealed at Charlie Kirk's funeral service

Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, gave an emotional address at the Turning Point USA founder's funeral service on Sunday. During her speech, the 36-year-old credited VP JD Vance's wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, for comforting her after Charlie Kirk's death. Vice President JD Vance, right, Second Lady Usha Vance, center, and Erika Kirk deplane Air Force Two, carrying the body of Charlie Kirk(AP)

Erika, who is now the CEO of TPUSA, vowed to the creation of new chapters.

“The world needs Turning Point USA,” Erika Kirk said. “It needs a group that will point young people away from the path of misery and sin. It needs something that will lead people away from hell in this world and in the next. It needs young people pointed in the direction of truth and beauty, and so I promise you today every part of our work will become greater.”

Charlie Kirk Funeral Live Updates

“Charlie and I were united in purpose. His passion was my passion, and now his mission is my mission,” she added. “Everything that Turning Point USA built through Charlie’s vision and hard work, we will make 10 times greater through the power of his memory.”

Erika then revealed how Usha Vance helped her after her husband's assassination.

“On the tarmac in Air Force Two, I confronted Usha Vance. I held her hand and told her, honestly, I do not know how I'm going to get through this,” Erika said.

Read More: Charlie Kirk ‘shocking’ text to CNN analyst day before his murder revealed, ‘I’d love to have…’

“She said, 'You know when you're on an airplane with your kids, and it's the last 15 minutes of the flight, things are crazy, kids are not cooperating, toys are flying everywhere, and everyone's screaming? And you think to yourself, I cannot wait for this flight to land. And it's 15 minutes before you land.' You will get through these 15 minutes, and the next 15 minutes after that," she recalled Usha as saying.

"Usha, I don't think you realized it then, but those words were exactly what I needed to hear."