Valencia 'Bert Fire' map and evacuation updates: Blaze near Santa Clarita spreads rapidly| Videos

A wildfire broke out in Valencia, Santa Clarita, in California on Tuesday afternoon. Called the 'Bert Fire,' the wildfire, on the 29000 block of The Old Road in Valencia, California has rapidly spread to 30 acres, Watch Duty reported. Representational image.(unsaplsh)

The exact location of the fire is by the Hancock Parkway by the Castaic Creek, just off the Old Road in Valencia. Here's a map of the fire as seen on Watch Duty:

The Bert Fire has spread to 30 acres. (Watch Duty)

Drivers on The Old Road and other roads near the Castaic Creek shared videos of the fire on social media. It showed massive plumes of black smoke rising from the area which is visible a distance.

Here's a video of the fire shared on X:

This is a breaking news and is being updated.