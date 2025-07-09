Search
Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Valencia 'Bert Fire' map and evacuation updates: Blaze near Santa Clarita spreads rapidly| Videos

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Jul 09, 2025 03:31 AM IST

The 'Bert Fire' broke out in Valencia, Santa Clarita on Tuesday, rapidly spreading to 30 acres near the 29000 block of The Old Road, per Watch Duty.

A wildfire broke out in Valencia, Santa Clarita, in California on Tuesday afternoon. Called the 'Bert Fire,' the wildfire, on the 29000 block of The Old Road in Valencia, California has rapidly spread to 30 acres, Watch Duty reported.

Representational image.(unsaplsh)
Representational image.(unsaplsh)

The exact location of the fire is by the Hancock Parkway by the Castaic Creek, just off the Old Road in Valencia. Here's a map of the fire as seen on Watch Duty:

The Bert Fire has spread to 30 acres. (Watch Duty)
The Bert Fire has spread to 30 acres. (Watch Duty)

Drivers on The Old Road and other roads near the Castaic Creek shared videos of the fire on social media. It showed massive plumes of black smoke rising from the area which is visible a distance.

Here's a video of the fire shared on X:

 

This is a breaking news and is being updated.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Valencia 'Bert Fire' map and evacuation updates: Blaze near Santa Clarita spreads rapidly| Videos
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On