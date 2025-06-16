Vance Boetler: Minnesota suspect's alleged Green Isle address leaked just before arrest

Vance Boetler, the man accused of shooting multiple Minnesota lawmakers on Saturday, was arrested in Green Isle on Sunday, local media outlet KSTP reported, citing sources. Vance Boetler's home in Green Isle, Minnesota(AP)

“Sources tell me the multi-agency task force including MN State Patrol arrested Boelter in the past 10 minutes. He’s been captured alive near Green Isle where a manhunt has been focused all day,” Tom Hauser, chief political editor of KSTP-TV, posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, just before the reported arrest late on Sunday, social media users claimed that Boetler's Green Isle address was leaked.

Meanwhile, just before the reported arrest late on Sunday, social media users claimed that Boetler's Green Isle address was leaked.

Boelter is accused of the targeted shootings killing Democratic lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband and injuring Minnesota State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife. According to officials, the 57-year-old allegedly dressed up as a police officer and entered their homes.

Authorities recovered AK-style firearms and a notebook listing names of political figures, abortion rights advocates, and healthcare professionals. “There is never a place for this kind of political hate,” Yvette Hoffman said, after surviving eight gunshot wounds; her husband was hit nine times.

Boelter, a former political appointee, reportedly sent apologetic texts before the attacks. His motive remains unclear, though “No Kings” flyers were found in his vehicle. Gov. Tim Walz called Hortman “the most consequential Speaker in state history.” Security has been tightened statewide.