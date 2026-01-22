Vanna White-John Donaldson marriage news: Old pics showing 'young' Wheel of Fortune host emerge; ‘may look good…’

Vanna White, co-host of Wheel of Fortune announced her marriage to longtime partner, John Donaldson, via a social media post. The 68-year-old television show host had been dating her partner, who is about 60, since 2012. Vanna White has been the co-host of Wheel of Fortune since 1982. (X/@historydefined) “John and I have been in love for more than a decade, and a little while back, we wanted to make it official in a private ceremony," White said. Amid renewed interest in White's personal life, in light of the announcement, old photos of when she was young have gone viral and drawn several reactions. Also Read | Lisa Kennedy announces engagement on ‘The Five’: Who is Fred, the Fox host's fiancé? Vanna White photos Photos of White were shared on both X and Facebook. White was a participant on Price is Right before landing the Wheel of Fortune gig, and an image has been shared showing her as a contestant.

She also made her way to a promotional calendar for a high school All-Star basketball camp in 1978. A photo of the same was shared on X.

A person even quipped about it, saying “Young Vanna White may look good in a tight camp t-shirt, but she sure needs better taste when it comes to basketballs...Voit...pfffftttt.” On Facebook, photos of White with Donaldson, from different points of their relationship, were turned into a collage and shared online. “Vanna White has quietly marked a new milestone in her personal life,” part of the caption read.

Another person shared a photo of White and recalled his time with Wheel of Fortune co-host Pat Sajak.

A photo of White from the 1980s was also shared on the social media platform. It was allegedly taken two years after she went on to become the Wheel of Fortune co-host.