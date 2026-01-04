Venezuela strike: Ex-ambassador explains why Trump's plan to ‘run the country’ will be a ‘difficult needle to thread’

Charles Shapiro, the former US ambassador to Venezuela, has explained why the United States’ plan to “run” the country would be a complicated task. President Donald Trump has announced that the US is "going to run the country" until there is a "safe, proper and judicious transition" of power in Venezuela, according to CBS News. A police van blocks the street leading to the Metropolitan Detention facility in the Brooklyn borough of New York, where ousted president Nicolas Maduro is expected to be held, on January 3, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski / AFP)(AFP)

Shapiro told CNN on Saturday, January 3, that it is hard to tell whether Venezuelans who voted for the opposition in 2024 were genuine opposition supporters or voters who were disappointed with the country’s collapsed economy. He further estimated that at least “20%, maybe more of the population” remain supporters of captured President Nicolás Maduro.

“How you win those people over and turn that around is going to be very, very difficult,” Shapiro, now President of World Affairs Council of Atlanta, said.

Venezuela witnessed protests breaking out across the country in 2024 when the electoral body announced Maduro as the winner with 51% of the votes. The president had promised free and fair elections, but allegations of foul play emerged.

Read More | Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro and wife dragged from bedroom during US raid: Report

With Venezuela’s population of about 30 million and the country being home to some guerrilla groups, security issues are also believed to be at stake. Shapiro noted that the Trump administration is still unlikely to send troops and seems to be relying on Vice President Delcy Rodríguez and the Venezuelan army to maintain security.

“That’s going to be a very, very difficult needle to thread,” he added.

‘President Trump sets the terms’ on running Venezuela, says Pete Hegseth

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in an interview with Tony Dokoupil on a special edition of the CBS Evening News that "President Trump sets the terms" on running Venezuela. "Ultimately, we're going to control what happens next because of this brave decision. President Trump has shown American leadership," Hegseth said.

Read More | 150 planes, 30 minutes: How the US captured Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro in his ‘fortress’

The operation to capture Maduro was carried out by the U.S. Army's Delta Force, an elite special forces unit, officials told CBS News.

At least 40 people were killed in the US attack on Venezuela early Saturday, January 3, including military personnel and civilians, according to a senior Venezuelan official, The New York Times reported. Trump said while speaking on Fox News that no American troops were killed.