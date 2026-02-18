Veterans Affairs announces major benefit changes starting this month: What you should know

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has announced a series of critical changes in veterans' affairs benefits. U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins is implementing changes to expedite financial support for families of deceased veterans starting February 23. REUTERS/Nathan Howard (REUTERS)

The VA Secretary, Doug Collins, said, “The Survivors Pension provides eligible surviving spouses and unmarried dependent children of wartime veterans who meet specific income and net worth thresholds established by Congress with tax-free monthly payments.”

What are the changes in veteran affairs benefits? In a major overhaul taking effect February 23, the VA has finalized a rule that will help families of deceased veterans receive monetary support faster and with less bureaucratic delay.

Previously, benefits like Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) and Survivors' Pension had to be processed separately. The higher of the two benefits, often DIC, will be paid by VA without postponing the development of the lower benefit.

Additionally, the Survivors' Pension will be given in lieu of DIC if the claimant is the veteran's surviving spouse, has no dependents, is living in a nursing home, and has applied for or is currently receiving Medicaid.

The pension, on the other hand, may start on the first day of the month following the end of DIC if a spouse who is receiving DIC starts receiving Medicaid-covered nursing facility care and is otherwise eligible for Survivors' Pension, as long as a claim is submitted within a year.

What is DIC, and what is Survivors' Pension? According to the VA official site, DIC is a tax-free monthly financial benefit given to qualifying surviving parents, spouses, and children of a service member who lost their life while performing their duty or to Veterans who passed away from diseases or injuries related to their service.

