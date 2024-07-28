Viral internet astrologer predicts next US president after prophesying the exact date of Biden's exit

Astrologer, Amy Tripp prophesied the exact date US President Joe Biden will turn cut his election campaign short and now has a new future to tell. The clairvoyant said she saw Donald Trump would be the next president of the USA because of his strong Sun sign. She also predicted that an assassination attempt on Trump was just the beginning and there might be more “crazy things to come” in the former’s near future. Internet astrologer Amy Tripp predicts the next president of the USA.(@starheal/Instagram)

Also Read: JD Vance blasts Kamala Harris for saying he wouldn't be loyal to America: ‘What has she done to question…?’

Astrologer prophesies Trump as the next US president

Amy Tripp went viral on the internet for prophesying the exact date Biden will drop out of the presidential run. Her new prophecy claimed Trump as the next president of the USA however his career will be unpredictable. In an exclusive with the New York Post, Tripp said, “Uranus is on his [Trump] mid-heaven which shows … unpredictability with his career and goals.”

The ‘internet’s most notorious astrologer’ prophesied about Biden in a post on X where she wrote, “If Biden is made to step down it will be at the Capricorn Full Moon at 29° Capricorn. Capricorn rules the government and old age. 29° is an ending,” Tripp, 40, posted on X July 11.” When a user asked her for an exact date when the president will leave the presidential run, she replied with “July 21.” She explained that she saw Biden’s future of opting out due to the full moon.

Also Read: Rutgers University faces backlash after professor says she ‘hopes’ Trump's assassination attempt 'inspires others'

Tripp’s other predictions about the US election

Biden’s drop and Trump’s prophesied victory are not the only predictions made by the 40-year-old stargazer about the US elections. On August 11, 2020, Tripp predicted in a post on the microblogging platform that Vice President Kamala Harris will run for the presidency in 2024. She analysed, “A moon-Pluto connection signals a strong woman,” as the reason for her prediction about Harris. She was also very determined that the 59-year-old would win the nomination because she is currently enjoying the return of the second Saturn. She said, “It’s a time when if you’ve been putting in the work since the first Saturn return at 30 you’re rewarded … usually there’s a [professional] advancement or you gain authority.”

Tripp who has a master's in social work also predicted August as a rocky month for the US and like to witness more political unrest and violence. She said, “The US is still in its Pluto return, which is about bringing things to light and exposing things. The last time the US had a Pluto return was the Revolutionary War.”