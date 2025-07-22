Viral video shows Florida cops smashing window, punching Black man during traffic stop

A video circulating online is drawing outrage in Jacksonville, Florida. The clip shows a Black man, William McNeil Jr., being punched in the face by a police officer during a February traffic stop. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has now opened an internal investigation into the incident, People reported. The footage was released on July 20 by McNeil’s attorneys, Ben Crump and Harry Daniels. Since then, it has sparked questions about how officers handled the situation and what led to such a violent encounter. Some police officers from Jacksonville, Florida, are accused of William McNeil Jr.(Screengrab/YouTube)

William McNeil Jr.’s attorney on viral video

Daniels says McNeil was scared and suspicious the moment officers pulled him over. “It is not uncommon for young African American men to be afraid of the police when they encounter us, considering the history of what's happening in this country and what's happened in recent years with police encounters,” Daniels told People. “So he was very suspicious, afraid. So he decided to prop his phone and record it. They didn't know he was recording,” he added.

The video, roughly two minutes long, shows McNeil calmly questioning why he was stopped. He points out that it is broad daylight and wants to know why headlights matter. An officer breaks the driver’s window, tells McNeil twice to get out, and then hits him in the face.

Watch it here:

McNeil shows his hands, stays in his seat, and asks for an explanation. Another officer opens the door, unbuckles his seatbelt, and pulls him out of the SUV. Throughout the clip, McNeil keeps asking, “What is your reason?”

Once he is on the ground, the officer who broke the window is seen punching him again. A second officer can be heard yelling, “Stop fighting,” even though McNeil does not appear to resist.

Police version tells a different story

According to the arrest report, McNeil was driving without headlights or a seatbelt in bad weather. Officers say he was uncooperative from the start, refused to give ID, locked his door and ignored repeated commands to exit.

They also say they found marijuana in the car and a large knife on the floorboard. The report claims McNeil reached for the weapon while being pulled from the vehicle.

An officer noted McNeil was bleeding from the mouth after being cuffed. His tooth had been chipped, reports People.

Viral video: Injuries and outcomes

Court records show McNeil was found guilty of resisting an officer without violence and driving with a suspended license. The other citations were dropped.

As per People, Daniels says McNeil’s injuries were serious. “When McNeil was hit, his tooth went through his lip - requiring multiple stitches - his tooth was chipped, he sustained a concussion and now has short-term memory issues,” he said.

