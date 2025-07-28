Virginia power outage map: Nearly 20k Dominion Energy customers without power amid heat warning

Nearly 20,000 Dominion Energy customers in Virginia are currently without power, according to the latest updates, as a heat wave grips the region with temperatures soaring into the triple digits. This comes as the National Weather Service (NWS) in Wakefield has extended an Extreme Heat Warning for parts of east central, south central, and southeast Virginia, effective until 8:00 PM EDT. Dominion Energy power map shows massive outage in Virginia(Unsplash)

Issued at 12:22 PM EDT, the alert warns of dangerously hot conditions, with heat index values potentially reaching up to 110°F due to oppressive humidity. The warning covers counties including Prince George, Charles City, New Kent, Gloucester, Greensville, Sussex, Surry, James City, Southampton, Isle of Wight, and cities like Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Chesapeake, York, Newport News, Hampton, and Poquoson, urging residents to take immediate precautions as the heat wave intensifies.

According to Virginia's power outage tracker, over 19,000 Dominion Energy customers were without power on Sunday. Nearly 1350 Central Virginia Electric Co-op also faced an outage in the state.

The outages, concentrated in northern Virginia counties like Fairfax, Loudoun, and Arlington.

The NWS highlights a significant risk of heat-related illnesses, exacerbated by the combination of high temperatures and humidity, which could overwhelm the body’s ability to cool itself. Affected areas, spanning from Hopewell and Petersburg to the coastal regions near Chesapeake Bay, are experiencing conditions that demand heightened awareness, especially for vulnerable populations.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated, seek air-conditioned environments, and avoid sun exposure, particularly during peak heat hours. The NWS recommends wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and limiting strenuous outdoor activities to early morning or evening.